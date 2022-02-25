Village Square Pizza Legacy Lives On

CLEVELAND, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kind of One Concepts, a Cleveland-based hospitality group, which operates The Last Page restaurant in Pinecrest, has agreed to purchase Village Square Pizza. For the past 27 years the restaurant has been operated by Joe DeGaetano, who purchased the restaurant from the previous owners in 1995.

Kind of One Concepts (PRNewswire)

"I grew up eating Village Square Pizza as a young Clevelander on the east side. I knew the phone number by heart. When I saw the announcement of their closing today, I wanted to see how I could prevent that. Now with Village Square Pizza as part of the Kind of One family, my kids will be able to grow up loving their pizza just like I did," said Todd Leebow.

Kind of One Concepts, a MUVI business, (Majestic Universe Ventures and Investments) will continue to operate Village Square Pizza under its original brand name and in the existing space for now.

MC: info@kindofoneconcepts.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kind of One Concepts