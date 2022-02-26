Oglala Nation's 49th Annual Wounded Knee Occupation Liberation Day Event in Pine Ridge, South Dakota

PINE RIDGE, S.D., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice is reporting that the Oglala Lakota Nation will hold its 49th Annual Wounded Knee Occupation Liberation Day on the Oglala Lakota Nation Homelands. The event is an opportunity to educate and decolonize future generations through the four-direction walk, oral teachings, music and more importantly, a time to tell the truths of oppression that still affect the Oglala Lakota Nation.

"As Indigenous communities we continue to face the challenges of generational trauma and violence. It is important now more than ever to rally around our indigenous culture and spirituality," stated Oglala Homelands Committee organizer Olowan Martinez.

This year's theme will include Sobriety, Solidarity, Self-determination, and Spirituality. This is a family event that has been celebrating Native American civil rights in hopes of educating future generations about the historical contributions made by Indigenous People to America's freedom.

What: Independence Oglala Nation 49st Annual

Wounded Knee Occupation Liberation Day When: 10 a.m., February 27, 2022 Where: Wounded Knee, SD – Pine Ridge Homeland

This year's events will Honor the life and legacy of:

Chief Leonard CrowDog (Sicangu/ Oglala Lakota PINE, Rosebud, SD )

Clyde Bellcourt (Ogibwe, White Earth, MN )

Edgar BearRunner (Oglala Lakota, Porcupine, SD )

Media Availability:

For more info or to schedule interviews, contact Jorge Castillo, Advocacy Director, Alcohol Justice (213) 840-3336.

Contacts: Olowan Martinez 605 407-1381

Reddog Rudy 719 766-3287

Jorge Castillo (213) 840-3336

