Alias Intelligence Appoints Technologist Bill Murphy to Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Background investigations and due diligence firm Alias Intelligence today announced the addition of Bill Murphy to its Advisory Board of Directors. Murphy, who is currently Managing Partner at technology innovations firm Cresting Wave, and an expert in product innovation, is set to provide key support for the continued growth of Alias' technology-driven approach to background investigations.

"We're excited to channel Bill's expertise and energy into furthering our technology development and helping us bring cutting-edge technology into an age-old industry," said Adam Rudman, President and CEO of Alias Intelligence. "We are pleased to have such an experienced and well-respected veteran as a member of our board."

As the board's newest advisor, Murphy plans to help drive the use of technology as a focus for Alias Intelligence, enhancing the speed and quality for all clients. "The right solution for this industry is one that combines the use of technology to automate and broaden discovery of information with the knowledge and judgment of trained practitioners," explained Murphy. "This is the next generation of background investigations, enabling more complete coverage and better quality than ever before."

"We live in a digital world, which has made it easier to engage in deceptive and fraudulent behavior," said Rudman. "The importance of accurate and speedy background checks has never been more critical. Our clients want answers even faster, smarter, and with greater clarity. And that's what Alias will deliver."

Prior to his position at Cresting Wave, Murphy acted as Senior Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer at a leading financial services firm, Blackstone. He headed the company's Innovations Team, which also managed Blackstone's strategic technology investments portfolio and served on the boards of many of those investments along with Blackstone's Charitable Foundation. Before his time at Blackstone, Murphy was the founding CTO for Capital IQ, one of the first SaaS businesses.

About Alias

ALIAS INTELLIGENCE is a background investigations and due diligence firm delivering the information and insights our clients need to protect and grow their businesses. Alias provides comprehensive background checks, asset searches, corporate due diligence, and other business investigations to help our clients effectively evaluate opportunities, relationships, and risk.

