BRP GROUP, INC. COLLABORATES WITH NASDAQ, INC. ON D&O LIMITS BENCHMARKING REPORT

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced, through a collaboration with Nasdaq, Inc. ("Nasdaq"), the release of an independent Directors & Officers (D&O) Limits Benchmarking report for Nasdaq-listed companies.

The report is the culmination of a survey completed by over 330 Nasdaq companies documenting their total limits, structure, retention, premium, and carriers.

"Directors & Officers Liability pricing for public companies has been increasing exponentially over the past several years and our data shows the average premium increase across the board last year was 20%," said Mike Tomasulo, Managing Partner and BRP National Management Liability Practice Leader. "It is more important than ever to have access to truly objective data about what your peers are purchasing and what they are paying, and our collaboration with Nasdaq to collect this data is a big step in that direction."

The report not only breaks out results by market capitalization and industry segment, but also based on whether the company has recently undergone an initial public offering ("IPO").

"We have seen the greatest disruption in the marketplace for new IPOs; and the data shows that on average, premiums are 3.2x higher for companies that have gone public in the last three years than those that have not," said Tomasulo.

Other noteworthy observations:

Despite rate increases, less than 7% of companies reduced their limits

Almost 87% of companies purchase some amount of A-Side coverage

14% of companies experienced a rate increase of over 50% on the last renewal

For a copy of the executive summary and information about obtaining the full report, please click here. You may also reach out to your Nasdaq Relationship Manager for more information.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 700,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

