Channel Bakers Promotes Marion Anderson and Carol Lai To Executive Leadership Team

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Bakers, a global full-service eCommerce and retail media agency, has promoted senior team members Marion Anderson and Carol Lai to executive management positions, announced agency Founder & CEO Josh Kreitzer. Marion Anderson has been named Vice President of People & Culture, while Carol Lai was elevated to Vice President of Asia Pacific.

"Marion and Carol have made significant contributions to our worldwide organization," Kreitzer said. "Marion helped build an award-winning People Operations team, established our Learning & Development department and created processes that have helped make our culture what it is today. Carol established our Channel Bakers Taiwan business in just two years time, built teams in the US, Taiwan and China all while profitably driving operations and exceeding her region's sales targets year after year."

Prior to joining Channel Bakers, Anderson held positions in international retail operations and human resources for brands including Apple, Calvin Klein and IKEA working in the UK, India, Kuwait and Dubai. While leading Channel Bakers' global People & Culture team, she is currently earning her Ph.D. in Business Administration with a focus on Cross-Cultural Global Leadership from Glasgow Caledonian University.

Fluent in Mandarin Chinese & Taiwanese, Lai has more than a decade of experience developing worldwide go-to-market strategies for brands representing a variety of industries. Lai built upon her undergrad International Business degree from Tunghai University in Taiwan with Masters Degrees in Business Administration and Accounting from Cal State Fullerton and the University of Rochester, respectively.

Against a backdrop of dramatic increases in worldwide eCommerce adoption, Channel Bakers' senior executive team has overseen an evolution from its roots as the first purely Amazon-focused agency in 2016 to an omni-platform, fully tech-enabled one-stop eCommerce solution for its clients.

In the past two years, the agency has seen greater-than 100% year-over-year increases in strategic campaigns and ad spend, and added headcount across all regions, notably in its teams servicing the UK and Europe, Hong Kong, China and Japan. Channel Bakers has maintained a focus on workplace diversity amidst its business growth, with female team members currently comprising 57% of its workforce and 62% of company leadership.

Channel Bakers is a full-service eCommerce and retail media agency providing multichannel services to vendors and sellers around the globe. With over 200 employees worldwide and in-house creative production departments, Channel Bakers is a one-stop eCommerce solution for brands seeking to start eCommerce selling, expand to new selling regions or boost overall global sales. Channel Bakers delivers a "people-plus-tech" approach focused on optimizing campaign spending in a way that drives incremental revenue for its client brands. More information is available at Channel Bakers.

