Giskan Solotaroff & Anderson Announces a Notice of Class Certification for American Airlines Baggage Fee Class Action

Giskan Solotaroff & Anderson announces a class action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas against Defendant American Airlines ("AA") has been certified. The lawsuit is called Cleary, et al., v. American Airlines, Inc. Case No. 21- cv-00184 (the "Lawsuit").

This notice does not imply that there has been any violation of law or wrongdoing by AA or that there will be any recovery after trial. However, your legal rights may be affected, and if you are a member of one or both of the Classes (see below) you have a choice to make now.

What is this lawsuit about? This Lawsuit alleges AA improperly charged checked baggage fees to passengers who were promised one or more free checked bags. Plaintiffs allege that AA breached its contract with the Classes (see below) by charging those fees. AA denies any wrongdoing.

The Court has not decided whether AA has done anything wrong. Plaintiffs will need to prove their claims in the litigation. The Court appointed the law firm Giskan Solotaroff & Anderson LLP as "Class Counsel" to represent the Classes.

More information about the claims in this case can be found in the operative complaint and other key case documents which may be viewed at www.baggagefeeclassaction.com. You may also contact Class Counsel at info@gslawny.com.

Am I part of the Classes? The Court has allowed this lawsuit to proceed as a class action on behalf of two "Classes," or groups of people and entities, that could include you. The Classes are: (1) qualified AA ticket holders who received email confirmation that promised them free checked baggage and were required to pay to check one or more such bags; and (2) qualified AA partner credit card holders that were promised free checked baggage and were required to pay to check one or more such bags. You are in one or both of the Classes to the extent you fit within these descriptions.

What are the Class Representatives asking for? The Plaintiffs and Class Representatives are asking for the return of baggage fees for themselves and all Class Members, as well as pre-judgment and post-judgment interest.

Is there any money available now? No. The Lawsuit is ongoing. Money for Class Members may be available in the future if Plaintiffs prevail or the parties reach a settlement that is approved by the Court. If the parties agree to a settlement, you will be provided another Notice and opportunity to participate or exclude yourself. There is no guarantee that money or benefits ever will be obtained.

What are my options? If you are in the Classes (see above), you have the option to do nothing or exclude yourself.

Do Nothing : If you do nothing, you remain a class member. You may share in a recovery, if any, that may occur in this Lawsuit. You also will be legally bound by all the Orders and Decisions the Court issues, and/or Judgments the Court makes in this Lawsuit, even if there is no recovery.

Exclude Yourself ("Opt Out") : If you ask to be excluded from this lawsuit, you will give up the right to participate in any recovery that may occur. But you will keep any rights you may currently have to sue AA regarding the legal claims at issue in this Lawsuit. You also will not be bound by the Orders and Decisions the Court issues, and/or Judgments the Court makes in this Lawsuit. The deadline to request exclusion is April 8, 2022.

For details about your rights and options and how to exclude yourself, go to www.baggagefeeclassaction.com.

