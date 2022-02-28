Hybrid-Fuel Model Legislation Introduced

TRENTON, N.J., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legislation sponsored by Assembly members Carol Murphy, Ned Thomson and Annette Chaparro was introduced Monday allowing for a hybrid fueling model in New Jersey.

The "Motorist Fueling Choice and Convenience Act" would allow gas stations the option of offering self-serve, while still requiring stations with more than four dispensers to continue to offer full-service gas pumps, giving consumers the option to pump their own gas if they wish.

"Simply put, this bill will provide choice, convenience, and cost-savings to New Jersey drivers," said Murphy (D-Burlington). "By providing a hybrid model, we can give consumers the option to do what they prefer when it comes to filling their gas tanks, while also giving them the opportunity to save money."

"New Jersey is the last state in the United States to only offer full-service gas pumps," said Sal Risalvato, of Fuel Your Way NJ. "It's time to bring New Jersey up to speed with the rest of the country with this commonsense approach. Over 300 million people already have the freedom to pump their gas, why shouldn't the people of New Jersey be included?"

Motorists are already paying a premium for full-serve gas whether they want it or not. Gasoline retailing is the most competitive marketplace there is, and retailers believe that by moving to a hybrid model, the price of gas in New Jersey will be reduced by at least 15¢ per gallon.

"With New Jersey opening up more and residents going back to work, now more than ever they should have the freedom to choose how to save time in their busy schedules," said Ned Thomson (R-Monmouth). "Motorists in every other state are able to pump their own gas, and if a consumer wants to choose to not wait for an attendant, that choice should not be denied to them by state law."

The bill goes far beyond federal law in providing protections for motorists with disabilities by guaranteeing there will still be many stations with full-serve. Motorists with a disability can have their gas pumped for them at the lower self-serve price.

"It is shameful that so many gas stations have had to close even during daytime hours, because they do not have enough staff to keep their stations open," said Chaparro (D-Hudson). "It's time to save our small business community and get rid of the stigma. Jersey girls can do anything – including pump their own gas. Jersey girls like to save money just like everyone else."

If enacted, the measure would go into effect 90 days after it was signed into law. For more information, please visit fuelyourwaynj.com

View original content:

SOURCE Fuel Your Way NJ