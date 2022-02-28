Info-Tech Research Group Releases Adaptive IT Governance Research Blueprint

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group, the world's fastest-growing IT research and advisory firm, has released a new research blueprint entitled Make Your IT Governance Adaptive. This dynamic approach to governance will help drive organizational success. The three-phase methodology will enable organizations to identify governance needs, select and refine a governance model, and embed and automate governance decisions.

IT governance is a critical and embedded practice that ensures that information and technology investments, risks, and resources are aligned in the best interests of the organization and produce business value. Effective governance ensures that the right technology investments are made at the right time to support and enable an organization's mission, vision, and goals.

"Far too often, the purpose of information and technology (I&T) governance is misunderstood," says Principal Research Director Valence Howden. "Instead of being seen as a way to align the organization's vision to its investment in information and technology, it has become so synonymous with compliance and control that even mentioning the word 'governance' elicits a negative reaction."

This blueprint is geared towards organizations that have IT Governance challenges such as:

Not understanding the value of governance, seeing it as a hinderance to productivity and efficiency

Governance is delegated to people and practices that don't have the ability or authority to make decisions.

Decisions are made within committees that don't meet frequently enough to support business velocity.

It is difficult to allocate time and resources to build or execute governance effectively.

The new research blueprint has revealed five critical insights:

IT governance applies not just to the IT department but to all uses of information and technology. IT governance can be detrimental if it no longer aligns with or supports organizational direction, goals, and work practices. Governance doesn't have to be bureaucratic or control-based. A governance model should be able to adapt to changes in the organization's strategy and goals, industry, and ways of working. Governance can be embedded and automated into current practices.

"Success in modern digital organizations depends on their ability to adjust for velocity and uncertainty, requiring a dynamic and responsive approach to governance – one that is embedded and automated in your organization to enable new ways of working, innovation, and change," adds Valence Howden.

IT departments that utilize this 3-phase blueprint and the tools and templates can expect impacts and results such as:

The production of more value from IT by developing a governance framework optimized for current needs and context, with the ability to adapt as needs shift.

Creating a foundation and ability to delegate and empower governance, enabling agile delivery.

Identification of the areas where governance does not require manual oversight can be embedded into the way of work.

"Evolutionary theory describes adaptability as the way an organism adjusts to fit a new environment, or changes to its existing environment, to survive," adds Valence Howden. "Applied to organizations, adaptable governance is critical to the ability to survive and succeed. If your governance doesn't adjust to enable your changing business environment and customer needs, it will quickly become misaligned with your goals and drive you to failure. It is critical that people build an approach to governance that is effective and relevant today while building in adaptability to keep it relevant tomorrow."

