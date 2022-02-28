InventHelp Inventor Develops Modern Mobility Cane for Added Assistance (MBQ-108)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved alternative to traditional canes and walking sticks," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the ABBA'S EYE. My multifunctional design could increase safety, comfort and independence for users."

The patent-pending invention provides a modern mobility cane that would offers users additional assistance. In doing so, it ensures that a variety of technological features are readily available. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added entertainment. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with visual impairment or blindness, elderly individuals or those with physical limitations. Additionally, a prototype is available.

