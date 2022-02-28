Kimberly-Clark Professional™ Launches Innovative New Icon™ Dispenser Collection to Elevate the Washroom Kimberly-Clark Professional ICON dispensers offer design customization coupled with patented technology to create a more efficient, 99.99% jam-free and virtually noiseless paper towel dispensing experience

ROSWELL, Ga., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Professional™ announced today the launch of its ICON™ dispenser collection, which includes a first-of-its-kind dispenser that offers interchangeable and customizable faceplate options to elevate commercial washrooms with added sophistication and enhanced functionality.

While most dispensers are designed around the paper, the ICON dispenser is designed around the servicer, facility manager, and end user - offering style, simplicity, cutting-edge technology, and a human-centric experience.

"Kimberly-Clark Professional ICON dispensers represent our most significant upgrade in technological advancements in over a decade," said Mayur Valanju, Vice President of Product Development and Innovation at Kimberly-Clark Professional. "With an increased emphasis on hygiene, handwashing, and washrooms overall these days, we wanted to create a product that makes the public washroom experience better for everyone. From architects to interior designers and facility managers, everyone will truly benefit from the unique features this dispenser has to offer."

The ICON paper towel dispenser's unique features include:

Direct drive automatic dispensing system that maximizes performance with 99.99 percent jam free 1 operation

Virtually noiseless operation that is 85 percent quieter than the leading competition , making it the quietest towel dispenser on the market today*

Touch-free use minimizes contact points for a more hygienic experience

Delivers more than 150,000 dispenses on a single set of batteries 2

Minimal maintenance with the utilization of Kimberly-Clark Professional's largest roll of paper towels

Simplified installation with custom-engineered mounting brackets; each unit includes a built-in level and clip-on mounting capability

"At Kimberly-Clark Professional, we believe the act of handwashing goes beyond science," said Susan Gambardella, President, Kimberly-Clark Professional North America. "With the launch of the ICON dispenser, we're elevating hygiene by introducing modern engineering and design into the overall experience. From patented faceplate technology to virtually noiseless operation, the ICON collection brings a game-changing branding opportunity to the washroom while addressing users' needs to make their experience quicker, less frustrating and visually appealing."

The full ICON collection includes paper towel, toilet paper, soap, and sanitizer dispenser options that each feature six faceplate options – the standard range consists of silver, white, and black mosaic, and the designer range consists of warm marble, ebony woodgrain and cherry blossom – to elevate the look of any public washroom. In addition to the standard and designer ranges, users can also customize the faceplates with their own design or imagery.

Kimberly-Clark Professional will unveil the ICON dispenser collection at a virtual celebration launch broadcast from the Besharat Gallery at 3 p.m. EST on Feb. 28 and will combine art and hygiene through a partnership with Atlanta street artist and muralist Yoyo Ferro. Media and customers interested in attending the virtual event can register via: https://home.kcprofessional.com/ICON-virtual-launch-celebration. With his collection of custom faceplates, Ferro illustrates how the ICON dispenser pairs design and innovation to elevate the washroom experience.

All ICON dispensers are equipped to dispense Kimberly-Clark Professional's global brands, including Kleenex®, Scott® and Cottonelle®. The ICON collection is currently available for customers interested in elevating their commercial washroom. For more information, please visit https://home.kcprofessional.com/ICON-dispenser-marketplace.

1 based on Kimberly-Clark Professional lab testing

2 based on an average of 30,000 dispenses per year using historical usage and foot traffic data

* against leading competition

About Kimberly-Clark Professional

Kimberly-Clark Professional partners with businesses to create Exceptional Workplaces, helping to make them healthier, safer and more productive. Key brands in this segment include Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, KleenGuard and Kimtech. To see how Kimberly-Clark Professional is helping people around the world to work better, please visit www.kcprofessional.com.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

