Lutheran Social Services of Southern California Announces Development of Innovative Community Wellness Campus in San Bernardino County

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lutheran Social Services of Southern California, a leading provider of social services programs in Southern California, today announced the development of a comprehensive Community Wellness Campus in the City of San Bernardino, CA. The objective of the project is to develop an innovative campus model that adopts a holistic paradigm to provide housing and sustainability services.

The first Community Wellness Campus will be built on more than three acres of land in the vicinity of the Interstate 215 corridor, on the historic grounds of Central City Lutheran Mission.

"It is our great pleasure to work with the City of San Bernardino to build and develop our unique vision of services and program offerings through the creation of The San Bernardino Community Wellness Campus," shared Dr. LaSharnda Beckwith, President and CEO of LSS Southern California. "This concept will not only allow us to continue embracing the most vulnerable, but further live out our mission by equipping and empowering people in this community to live the best life possible."

The project is designed to revitalize the community and will result in a myriad of community services including but not limited to afterschool services, workforce development, newly constructed emergency shelter, transitional and supportive housing units, and administrative buildings. It will also be ADA compliant and have pathways connecting all buildings for efficiency and ease of access.

The number of homeless individuals in San Bernardino County is increasing and more than 26% live in the City. In the 2019/20 school year, 30,270 San Bernardino County K-12 students were identified as homeless or housing insecure. This represents seven percent (7%) of total enrollment.

This project offers a much-needed pathway to permanent housing through emergency, transitional, and permanent supportive housing as well as workforce development training, educational, medical, and social and behavioral health services to the marginalized residents of San Bernardino.

About Lutheran Social Services of Southern California

For 76 years, Lutheran Social Services of Southern California (LSSSC) has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to helping the most vulnerable families and individuals in Southern California. LSSSC is a social ministry organization with the Lutheran Services of America, one of the largest health and human service networks in America. Partners and funders include the San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health, and US Departments of Education, Housing and Urban Development, Health and Human Services.

The history of LSSSC dates back to 1944 when a handful of congregants from Lutheran churches in San Diego began providing services and resources to veterans returning home. This group joined with like-minded congregants in Los Angeles and formed Lutheran Social Services in 1946. Today, LSSSC employs almost 200 caring and dedicated staff that deliver more than 30 programs across six counties. Ignited by faith, we live out God's love by embracing, equipping and empowering vulnerable people in Southern California.

About the City of San Bernardino

The City of San Bernardino is a community rich in history and cultural diversity. Influences of Native Americans, Mexican settlers, Spanish missionaries and Mormon emigrants can still be seen throughout the City today. From the day in 1810 when Franciscan missionary Father Dumetz named the area San Bernardino to the present, San Bernardino – nestled south of the San Bernardino Mountains and west of the lower desert – has been recognized for its scenic beauty and strategic location. Today, the City of San Bernardino serves as the county seat and is the largest city in the County of San Bernardino with a population of over 213,000.

