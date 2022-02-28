Nordic Consulting Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Consulting, a global health and technology consulting company, today announced it has received certification from HITRUST via the Risk-Based 2-year validation process.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates Nordic Consulting’s commitment to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information. (PRNewswire)

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's platform hosted in the Microsoft Azure Cloud platform, as well as its headquarters in Madison, WI, has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Nordic in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"We take security very seriously at Nordic. Our clients demand the highest levels of compliance, security, and privacy in every facet of their operations, and they trust us to deliver on those critical needs," said Nordic Chief Information Officer Jeff Buss. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification."

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Nordic Consulting's HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

About Nordic Consulting

Nordic is an award-winning global health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders around the world to create healthier systems, businesses, and people. Together, our global team of more than 1,800 professionals brings decades of experience across our key focus areas of strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, and enterprise technology transformation. Nordic and its network of companies, including Bails, Healthtech, Tasman, and S&P Consultants, support more than 650 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology on a global scale. For more information, visit NordicGlobal.com.

Media Contact:

Tracee Larson

Allison+Partners for Nordic Consulting

NordicConsulting@allisonpr.com

Nordic Consulting is a global health and technology consulting company. (PRNewsfoto/Nordic Consulting) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nordic Consulting