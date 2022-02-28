Stagwell (STGW) Appoints Peter McElligott General Counsel

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced the appointment of Peter McElligott as General Counsel, effective immediately. McElligott has served as Interim General Counsel at Stagwell since the launch of the global marketing network in August 2021.

McElligott will lead an expanded legal department at Stagwell driving the company's regulatory, governance, enterprise and MSA work, while bolstering Stagwell's central legal services to add value for partners across Stagwell's global network. Edmund Graff and Richard Wulwick fill out the team as Deputy General Counsel.

"Peter and I first met while he was part of the corporate strategy team I led at Microsoft. I appreciated his counsel then and his stewardship through the Stagwell combination in 2021, and I'm excited to continue to work with him in this elevated role," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell.

Prior to joining Stagwell in 2021, Peter led legal departments at two fast growing technology companies operating in highly regulated industries, RapidSOS and Spruce Holding Inc. Peter provided strategic legal advice to senior management and the boards of directors, as well as providing counsel on financings, litigation strategy, regulatory compliance, corporate development, M&A and a variety of business issues. Prior to that, Peter was in private practice at a Washington, D.C. law firm, was an integral member of the corporate strategy team at Microsoft, and was senior legal counsel at Citrix Systems Inc. Peter began his legal career as a clerk for the honorable James B. Loken on the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Peter is a graduate of Yale Law School, where he was an editor of the Yale Law & Policy Review, and the University of Iowa.

