2022 NCA ALL STAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RETURNS TO THE ARENA IN DALLAS, TX

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 1, 2022 -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition – is pleased to announce that the 2022 NCA All Star National Championship took place on February 25-27, 2022, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, TX.

The NCA All Star National Championship, produced by Varsity All Star, a Varsity Spirit brand, hosted the largest all star event of the 2021-2022 season with over 26,000 athletes in downtown Dallas. As always, with an emphasis on athlete safety, NCA All Star welcomed nearly 1,400 teams and nearly 70,000 spectators to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. This year's event featured an official meet and greet with Jada Wooten, 2021 NCA Collegiate National Champion with Trinity Valley Community College and appeared on season 2 of CHEER, Friday night kickoff events, national championship titles, and bids to all of Varsity All Star End-of-Season Championships and the USASF Cheerleading Worlds.

"The NCA All Star National Championship is one of the most prestigious and respected events in all star cheerleading, and it is an honor to be back in the city of Dallas after two years to showcase and celebrate the incredible hard work, commitment, and talent of so many young athletes," said John Newby, Executive VP and General Manager of Varsity All Star. "We are thrilled to return to the Arena, one of the most iconic backdrops in all star cheerleading, to magnify what these remarkable athletes are doing in gyms across America, and all around the world, live on stage. We are so thankful to the coaches and gym owners who continue to inspire athletes to raise the bar each year, and to the parents who dedicate their time, commitment and support so that their athletes can compete at this world-renowned event."

While the Worlds Bid qualifying event took place on Saturday and Sunday, Friday night earned its own claim to fame. To kick off the competition, NCA All Star hosted "Return to the Arena" – the unveiling of the 2022 Arena and celebration of the 1,400 teams competing in Dallas. Friday night events also featured "Go Be Great" award winner – an award that recognizes teams and individuals on stage for the impact they have made outside their gyms and inside their communities. This year, NCA was proud to present the "Go Be Great" award Zachary Cheer Athletics out of Zachary, LA, for their contributions to the front-line workers during Hurricane Ida. The "Go Be Great" award was also awarded to Makayla Noble, out of Prosper, TX, as she has been a true beacon of strength and inspiration after surviving a spinal cord injury in September 2021.

The NCA All Star Championship was the first of its kind in 1995, created to provide a standalone all star event in which cheerleaders could be recognized for their skills, athleticism, entertainment and talent. For more information on the NCA All Star National Championship, please visit Varsity.com. Varsity Spirit live streamed the championship on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV.

Select Paid Summit Bid Winners include:

The California All Stars San Marcos White Gold – L1 Medium Senior | San Marcos, CA

All-Star Revolution UNITY – L1 Small Junior | Webster, TX

The California All Stars San Marcos Reign – L2 Medium Junior | San Marcos, CA

Woodlands Elite Katy Admirals – L2 Small Senior | Katy, TX

All-Star Revolution LIBERTY – L3 Medium Junior | Webster, TX

Nor Cal Elite All Stars San Ramon Aphrodite – L3 Small Senior | San Ramon, CA

The Stingray All Stars Sugar – L4 Medium Senior | Marietta, GA

CheerVille Athletics MJ Mafia – L4 Medium Senior Coed | Mt. Juliet, TN

Cheer Athletics Charlotte CrownCats – L4.2 Small Senior | Charlotte, NC

Rockstar Cheer New Jersey Migos – L4.2 Small Senior Coed | Southampton Twp., NJ

The California All Stars Mesa J Wild – L5 Small Junior Coed | Mesa, AZ

Prodigy All Stars Moonlight – L6 Small Junior Coed | Houston, TX

Select Paid D2 Summit Bid Winners include:

Apex Cheer Chrome – L1 Small Junior | Stafford, TX

Fusion Athletics Bombshells – L1 Small Junior | Green Bay, WI

United Rock Nation All Stars COVER GIRLS – L2 Medium Junior | Miami, FL

Tech Cheer Lady Lasso – L2 Small Junior | Austin, TX

United Elite Cheer RIOT – L3 Small Junior | Rockwall, TX

Georgia All Stars Dangerous – L3 Small Senior | Roswell, GA

Extreme Cheer & Tumble SUP3RIOR – L3 Small Senior Coed | Olive Branch, MS

Horizons All Stars Eclipse – L4 Senior Open | Orange, TX

TAI Ice Queens – L4 Small Senior | Indiana , PA

All 4 Cheer Gunsmoke – L4.2 Medium Senior | Frisco, TX

Spirit Athletics Crush – L5 Small Junior Coed | Victoria, ON , Canada

Virginia Royalty Athletics Dynasty – L6 Small Junior Coed | Manassas, VA

Select Paid USASF Worlds Bid Winners include:

The California All Stars Smoed - Camarillo, CA

Top Gun Double O – Miami, FL

Brandon All Stars – Tampa, FL

Cheer St. Louis Archangels – St. Peters, MO

World Cup Shooting Stars – Freehold, NJ

Cheer Athletics Cheetahs – Plano, TX

Top Gun All Stars Lady Jags – Miami, FL

Infinity All Stars Royals – Jacksonville Beach, FL

Twist & Shout Obsession – Edmond, OK

