5 California Cities Named in Top 100 Best Cities to Raise a Family in the West in 2022

OAK PARK, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. City Data and personalized advice on where to move, today unveils the 2022 Report, Top 100: Best Cities to Raise a Family in the West.

Dwellics 2022 Best Cities in America (PRNewswire)

The report analyzes key factors including quality of education, community (percentage of married households with school-aged children), climate comfort (days between 50-90 degrees Fahrenheit), infrastructure (number of parks, outdoor activities, internet speeds), safety (natural disaster risks, crime), and finances (childcare costs, property prices, and cost of living). The report includes over 15,000 Western cities across Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming were included in the analysis.

California wins significantly among the Western states, grabbing forty-two mentions, including nine of the top twenty. While the Golden State's capital does not appear on the list, several Sacramento area municipalities achieve high ratings. The best California cities to raise a family:

Folsom, California (#5)

Clovis, California (#7)

Irvine-Lake Forest , California (#9)

Granite Bay, California (#12)

El Dorado Hills, California (#13)

This reflects a pattern seen overall in the migration of U.S. workers out of large cities. According to a report released by Upwork, the world's largest work marketplace, America's shift to remote work will drive a significant increase in migration out of major cities, with almost 55% of the people seeking relocation are planning to move more than two hours away from their current location. As more parents and families are finding, being untethered means being able to relocate to seek out the best for their families, including searching for the type of family-friendly areas with exceptional amenities abundant in California's smaller cities.

