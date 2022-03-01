Black History Month is Black Love

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local marketing agency, Grace Marketing, was tasked by the CEO of I Luv Curls, Joy Truth McGowan to craft compelling messaging for Valentine's Day and Black History Month. The agency enlisted the CEO's husband, Neil McGowan, to get a man's point of view of natural hair and its appeal. The result is a poetic mosaic of love for his wife and encouragement for both black men and women to lean into our culture - a tour de force of Black love.

Love is in the (H)air!

by Neil G. McGowan February 03, 2022

As a discerning man, my wife's curly hair is attractive because there is a beauty that comes with its spontaneous and unpredictable nature. While I believe that physical beauty is transitory, and I mostly dote and dwell on my wife's internal qualities of spirituality, kindness, and care, I will admit when her crown is curly, there is added magnetism and attraction from her natural hair.

Her natural hair speaks simultaneously to many dimensions - saying unapologetically, I don't conform. I am independent. I am untamed yet still playful and approachable. In her curly hair, the attraction and sex appeal come from the intersection of effortlessness and unruliness in the way her curls choose their path to stand, lay, or flow simultaneously. Her curly hair is a smorgasbord of wildness and disobedience, rebelliousness, and truculence. A torrent of nature-like forces which ironically speaks to who she is. Saying, I am not easily tamed. I am multi-faceted. I put in work and did not reach for a flat iron which breeds conformity.

It makes a statement, in fact, many at the same time. Bold and beautiful, fierce and fearless, confident and complex. It says I not only stand up, but I stand out. It speaks to the embodiment of a woman wielding her superpowers. Men may shy away from natural curly hair women. For me, I can't resist a woman like this. I am lucky I don't have to go searching for Love in the hair – I have it right here (no pun) by my side.

For women contemplating a switch to curly hair, I will say the following: choose curly hair, and you've opted for versatility. You can bounce from curls to braids, twists to locks, and back. Your switch-up game will be stroooong. You can enjoy all activities from dining out, exercising, and swimming without worrying about getting your hair wet. There is no "don't touch my hair" in the curly hair game. My wife's curly hair eliminates the guessing game as it allows her to present herself in the truest form – the essence of femininity. In her natural curls, there is not only a look of lusciousness and luxury but the look of Love in the (H)air.

In essence, Neil's message was the most vibrant fusion of Black History Month and Valentine's Day our agency could ever pen.

Based in Berkeley, California, I Luv Curls is a company committed to the best results for your natural hair journey. In doing so, we educate and raise awareness of what textured hair needs, formulate and produce a necessary brand of Luving and Kind, Botanical, Ayurvedic, regimen driven hair care products that absolutely luv your curls! We transform your curl drama into a luv story. For more information, visit www.iluvcurls.com

