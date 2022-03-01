Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney Grows Washington, D.C. Office with International Trade Attorney Daniel Pickard

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney continues to grow its Washington, D.C. office with the addition of international trade lawyer Daniel Pickard as shareholder. Pickard has a national reputation counseling clients on the laws and regulations governing international trade, with particular emphasis on import remedy, anti-bribery, export control, as well as matters related to national security. Pickard routinely appears before the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) and other related agencies and regulatory bodies.

Pickard will chair the firm's International Trade and National Security practice group which brings together experience in Litigation, White Collar Defense, Government Investigations and Trade Regulation.

"Given the fierce competition American manufacturing companies face in the U.S. market, Dan's expertise will be a major asset to our clients as we advance their interests both nationally and internationally," said Joseph Dougherty, Buchanan's Chairman and CEO. "In addition, Dan's depth of experience and significant successes before the ITC and other regulatory bodies, especially related to trade remedy investigations, adds to our strategic focus on assisting clients with their competition needs, including retaking market share that had been lost to low priced imports."

"Buchanan is a perfect fit for me and my practice as it has the ideal combination of a national footprint, a broad roster of manufacturing clients across key sectors, and a large team of top-tier litigators," said Pickard. "With Buchanan's broad platform and deep bench, I'm looking forward to helping companies navigate the complex international trade challenges they face today."

Pickard has extensive experience related to trade remedy investigations, including anti-dumping, countervailing duty and safeguard cases. He also handles matters regarding foreign policy and national security, such as U.S. economic sanctions, export controls including the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), anti-boycott measures, and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). Pickard develops customized and specialized corporate compliance programs related to the FCPA, ITAR, U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), and the National Industrial Security Program (NISP) and mitigating Foreign Ownership, Control, or Influence (FOCI) issues. In cases of non-compliance and potential violations, he conducts internal investigations and represents clients before the relevant agencies in connection with investigations, licensing, and enforcement actions.

Pickard received his J.D. from Golden Gate University School of Law, his LL.M. from Georgetown University Law Center and B.A. from the Pennsylvania State University.

About Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney is a national law firm with a proven reputation for providing progressive, industry-leading legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to regional, national and international clients. We service a wide range of businesses, but have especially deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries. Our 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices proudly represent some of the highest profile and innovative companies in the nation, including 40 of the Fortune 100. We bring to clients intimate knowledge of the players, market forces and political and regulatory landscape, and use our full-service capabilities to protect, defend and advance our clients' businesses.

