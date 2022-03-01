China Literature to Report Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 22, 2022

- Earnings Conference Call to be Held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 8:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) / 8:00 am (U.S. Eastern Time)
HONG KONG, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Literature Limited ("China Literature" or "the Company", 0772.HK), a leading online literature and intellectual property ("IP") incubation platform in China, will announce its financial results for the full year of 2021 on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

The results announcement will be available on China Literature's investor relations website at http://ir.yuewen.com.

China Literature's management team will host a conference call to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website.

Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

Time:

8:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) / 8:00 am (U.S. Eastern Time)

Language:

English

Webcast:

https://ir-api.yuewen.com/calendar/WebcastsCalls/2021FY   

Dial-in Numbers:


U.S.:

+1 332 208 9458

Hong Kong:

+852 3018 8307

Mainland China (Landline):

800 820 2079

Mainland China:

400 820 6895

U.K.:

+44 20 3692 8123

International:

+65 6780 1201

Conference ID:

6687234

A replay of the conference call will be available from 11:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) on March 22, 2022 for 7 days.

U.S.:

+1 646 254 3697

Hong Kong:

+852 3051 2780

International:

+61 2 8199 0299

Conference ID:

6687234

Archived webcast will be available at the same link above.

Contact

For investors / analysts:
Maggie Zhou
Tel: +8621 6187 0500 ext. 80605
Email: IR@yuewen.com

For media:
Vivian Wang
Tel: +852 2232 3978
Email: vwang@Christensenir.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-literature-to-report-full-year-2021-financial-results-on-march-22-2022-301492584.html

SOURCE China Literature

