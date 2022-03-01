Citizen Watch America Turns the Dial with Amperity CDP Enriching Direct-to-Consumer Brand Experience

SEATTLE, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity, the leading Customer Data Platform (CDP), has partnered with Citizen Watch America, a leader in watchmaking, to propel the brand's ongoing commitment to deliver a best-in-class, personalized digital customer experience. Together with Amperity, Citizen Watch America will leverage the CDP to power one-to-one first party identity resolution, gaining deeper customer insights that uncover new ways to drive customer engagement.

"Building on our understanding of who our customers are and the brand experience journey they take allows us to better serve them across our portfolio of brands," said Jeffrey Cohen, President at Citizen Watch America. "Integrating our first-party data into the Amperity CDP has allowed us to extend the unparalleled customer service and experience we've delivered for over 100 years. Amperity is aligned with our vision, and our work together has been a true partnership."

The partnership between Amperity and Citizen Watch America signals an acceleration of the brand's digitally-driven strategy and customer-centric approach. Citizen Watch America will leverage Amp360 and the Amperity suite analysis and activation tools, by seamlessly integrating consumer data across the brand's ecosystem. Working within a unified system enables Citizen Watch America to create more streamlined efficiencies and provide a holistic 360 view of future and existing customers. By adapting a data first approach, Citizen Watch America will be able to apply this insight when making strategic decisions. This will ultimately position the brand to engage in deeper, more relevant and tailored communications, and to better target their marketing which will enhance acquisition, retention and loyalty.

"Citizen Watch America and its portfolio of iconic brands continues to lead its category in digital transformation," said Barry Padgett, CEO of Amperity. "Partnering with such a visionary market leader that appreciates the importance of delivering a comprehensive, integrated customer experience has been highly rewarding. Our work together has resulted in a shared desire to deliver Citizen Watch America customers greater personalization and overall higher-quality customer service."

About Amperity

Amperity is the leading Enterprise CDP trusted by the world's most loved brands to accelerate their shift to first-party customer relationships. Amperity has revolutionized the way brands identify, understand, and connect with their customers by leveraging AI to deliver a comprehensive and actionable Customer 360. This unified view improves marketing performance, fuels accurate customer insights, and enables world-class, real-time customer experiences. With Amperity, technical teams are freed from endless integration and data management, and business teams have direct access to the comprehensive data they need to build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity serves many of the world's most loved brands, including Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Alaska Airlines, Michaels, Tapestry, Lucky Brand, DICK's Sporting Goods, Crocs, Servco Automotive Retail, First Hawaiian Bank, and many more. To learn more, visit Amperity.com.

About Citizen Watch America

Citizen Watch America represents the sales and marketing for Citizen Group within the U.S., Caribbean and Latin American markets. The brands included within Citizen Watch America are Citizen, Bulova, Frederique Constant, Alpina.

As a true manufacture d'horlogerie, CITIZEN integrates a comprehensive manufacturing process that extends from creating a watch's individual components to its final assembly. Known for its proprietary technology Eco – Drive which powers its watches from natural and artificial light sources so no battery replacement is necessary.

Founded by Joseph Bulova in 1875 and headquartered in NYC, Bulova remains an iconic brand at the forefront of today's timepiece industry. Bulova's distinguished portfolio includes Bulova, Caravelle, as well as licensed Harley-Davidson® Timepieces by Bulova watches, Frank Lloyd Wright® Collection watches and clocks, and Bulova Clocks. Frederique Constant is a watch manufacturer based in Plan-les-Ouates, Geneva, Switzerland involved in all stages of watch production, from initial design to final assembly and quality control. Alpina, the original Swiss sport watch since 1883, is a fine watchmaking manufacture based in Geneva, Switzerland with a mission to design and engineer luxury sport watches that operate with the greatest precision and reliability possible in the most demanding sporting environments.

