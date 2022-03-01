Cognizant to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Cognizant to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

TEANECK, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced a presentation at the following investor conference:

(PRNewsfoto/Cognizant) (PRNewsfoto/Cognizant) (PRNewswire)

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

• Presenter: Brian Humphries - Chief Executive Officer • Date: Monday, March 7, 2022 • Time: 1:20 PM ET

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available at Cognizant's website:

A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 90 days.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

Investor Contact:

Tyler Scott, Vice President, Investor Relations, (551) 220-8246, tyler.scott@cognizant.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cognizant