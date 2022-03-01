Cottonelle® and BLKHLTH® Recommit to Addressing Stigmas to Black Americans and Colorectal Cancer Screenings with Year Two of GoodDownThere Campaign Partnership to Distribute Thousands of Free Colorectal Cancer Screening Kits and Colonoscopies

NEENAH, Wis., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cottonelle®, the leader in downtherecare, announces a donation of more than $900,000 to BLKHLTH®, a nonprofit organization that seeks to reduce the impact of racism on Black health, to address stigmas and reduce barriers associated with screening for colorectal cancer in recognition of March as Colorectal Awareness Month. The partnership's second year will help to continue to normalize the discussion around "down there" conversations and provide equal access to intimate health and wellness.

GoodDownThere Lockup (PRNewswire)

As experts in downtherecare, Cottonelle advocates in helping to normalize the discussion associated with "down there" conversations. Black adults are 20% more likely to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer, which contributes to a 40% higher death rate compared to white Americans.1 The Cottonelle GoodDownThere campaign addresses these disparities by providing health educational resources and free at-home colorectal cancer screening tests.

"Systemic racism impacts Black people's access to affordable and quality healthcare and preventative care." said Matthew McCurdy, co-founder and president of BLKHLTH. "Research shows that one in three people are not up-to-date on their screenings.2 However, if caught and treated early, colorectal cancer has a 90% survival rate."3

In its inaugural year, the partnership impacted thousands of lives and provided at-home screening tests in 49 out of 50 states. This year, Cottonelle and BLKHLTH intend to double their distribution goal. There are several ways to get involved:

4 Visit BLKHLTH.com/GoodDownThere for resources, information on ambassadors, and how to obtain a free screening kit and/or a free colonoscopy in your area (while supplies last)

Attend BLKHLTH-hosted events throughout the year, as well as events hosted by their local market ambassadors, to receive a free colorectal screening kit

Follow @Cottonelle and @BLKHLTH for information on upcoming virtual and in-person education events and speakers

Encourage loved ones to get screened by tagging your family and friends on social media using hashtag #GoodDownThere

Support BLKHLTH when buying Cottonelle, and other products from Amazon, using AmazonSmile for a no-cost-to-you donation

"Tackling uncomfortable conversations associated with downtherecare is our biggest priority and as a brand, we exist to build a world of better intimate wellness for all," said Ada Zavala, senior brand manager, Cottonelle Brand. It is crucial for Cottonelle to continue our partnership with BLKHLTH, raise awareness and resources about Colorectal Cancer for Black Americans."

To learn more about the Cottonelle and BLKHLTH partnership, please visit BLKHLTH.com/GoodDownThere. People can also seek help from the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, a national nonprofit committed to ending colorectal cancer. If consumers receive a positive test or are limited in their healthcare resources due to racism, they can call the helpline at (877) 422-2030 and mention the GoodDownThere campaign for financial assistance and if needed, a free colonoscopy.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

About BLKHLTH

BLKHLTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to engage the public and health professionals on the impact of racism on Black health—then equip them to do something about it. This is done through workshops and trainings, community health events, and digital media. Its vision is a world where racism and other intersecting forms of oppression do not determine a person's ability to achieve optimal health. Learn more about BLKHLTH at BLKHLTH.com or follow the conversation on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

References

1 https://www.cancer.org/latest-news/colorectal-cancer-rates-higher-in-african-americans-rising-in-younger-people.html

2 https://www.tryonmed.com/resource/actors-tragic-death-sheds-light-on-colorectal-cancer-risk/

3 https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/cancer-org/research/cancer-facts-and-statistics/colorectal-cancer-facts-and-figures/colorectal-cancer-facts-and-figures-2020-2022.pdf

4 Kimberly-Clark Corporation and BLKHLTH Inc are not liable for any results or outcomes of the Second Generation FIT® screening test included within this kit and make no warranties nor express or implied representations whatsoever regarding the accuracy of the test. Providing of the test does not constitute medical advice nor is it intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. With any medical test it is possible to receive false negatives or false positives so always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified medical provider with any question you may have regarding a medical condition. Use of the Second Generation FIT screening test is solely at your own risk.

