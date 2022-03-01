East Coast Wings + Grill Promotes Whitney Mann to Executive Vice President of Operations

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- East Coast Wings + Grill, a full-service casual-dining franchise that spotlights Buffalo wings and fresh crafted burgers, has promoted 18-year company loyalist Whitney Mann to Executive Vice President of Operations.

Mann first joined East Coast Wings + Grill in 2004 as a server at one of its restaurants. Shortly after her career began, her leadership traits and tenacity were recognized, and she was named General Manager of the King, NC location in 2007. With an eagerness for learning the corporate side of operations, she joined the corporate team as a part-time administrative assistant in 2008. Since joining the corporate team, she has been promoted to Corporate Training Coordinator, Unit Level Systems Analyst, Brand Field Consultant, Director of Functional Analytics and finally VP of Field Operations before settling into her newly-appointed role.

"Having done every job at the restaurant level and by gaining additional experience at corporate, I have a unique perspective that has helped me provide strong operational guidance across the organization. I know the day-to-day challenges franchisees and their employees face on the front-lines," said Mann. "Since my career began with East Coast Wings + Grill 18 years ago, I've been focused on going the extra mile – whether it's for customers, fellow employees or franchisees. I look forward to continuing that approach in my new role and look forward to continued success with this amazing brand."

In this new role, Mann will focus on sustaining brand growth that has been achieved after a record-breaking 2021. Her primary objective will be ensuring franchisees and their teams maintain brand compliance, while also closely watching marketing and social media trends to ensure the brand remains an industry leader in offering best-in-class technologies and resources.

"During her long tenure with our brand, much of Whitney's achievements can be tied to her entrepreneurial spirit and relentless pursuit of providing the highest level of customer service across all the stakeholders in our organization," said East Cast Wings + Grill CEO, Sam Ballas. "She is truly the embodiment of our corporate mantra, 'Never Be Satisfied.' I'm confident our brand will continue to grow under her operational watch."

