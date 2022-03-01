Forbes Ranks The Hanover Among America's Best Employers

WORCESTER, Mass., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced it has been named one of "America's Best Mid-Size Employers" for 2022 by Forbes magazine. The seventh consecutive Forbes recognition comes on the heels of other recent workplace awards for the company.

"This recognition is a reflection of our dedicated efforts to cultivate an environment that makes our employees proud and one where great people build successful careers," said Denise M. Lowsley, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at The Hanover. "It confirms yet again that our business model and our unique, inclusive culture make us one of the very best places to work in our industry and the country."

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile the list by surveying 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, and to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks the mid-size employers that received the most recommendations.

The Hanover offers a work environment that fosters innovation while providing career development opportunities for employees to meet their full potential. Earlier this year The Hanover was named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek and listed as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. A leading property and casualty insurance carrier, The Hanover has more than 4,500 employees in the U.S. and provides insurance protection for individuals, families, and businesses.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com .

