GRI is a Top Market Leader in Ardent Partners' 2022 MSP Solution Advisor

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geometric Results, Inc. (GRI), the world's leading independent managed service provider in workforce solutions, is pleased to announce their top position as a Market Leader in Ardent Partner's 2022 MSP Solution Advisor. The Annual MSP Solution Advisor evaluates top MSPs' Solution Strength and Provider Strength based on specific criteria to determine where providers fall in the Leadership quadrant.

Of note in evaluating GRI, Ardent found the following:

GRI is a sophisticated, technology-enabled MSP solution providing an elegant and seamless user experience that is both customer- and candidate- centric.

GRI's Managed Direct Sourcing ("MDS") solution is a market-leading talent acquisition offering that blends human-led, high-touch services with robust direct sourcing digital automation.

The GRI MSP solution was consciously designed to place partners and suppliers at its "center" as a way to better scale overall speed, talent quality, and savings for its clients; this unique model, above others, ensures that its customers engage the best-fit candidates as quickly as possible.

GRI's Envision Analytics™ reporting and intelligence tool (which is also a self- service engine for MSP clients) remains the "gold standard" for total talent data and insights across the workforce management solutions industry.

Through Envision Analytics™, GRI offers on-demand data and intelligence to help users better understand the impact of agile talent and how to maximize it by using predictive modeling and scenario-building.

GRI's MSP offering is centered on orchestrating, integrating, and leveraging the best models to help clients address how work is done.

Ardent Partners evaluated and ranked the solution providers in the 2022 report based upon two essential areas of consideration: (1) Solution strength, which considers nearly a dozen distinct quantitative and qualitative factors, including depth of talent network, overall platform UX, direct sourcing functionality, mobility, service and support for talent acquisition; and (2) Provider strength, which considers presence of talent marketplaces and platforms, overall service delivery, global footprint, product roadmap, Future of Work readiness, total workforce/talent management prowess, and customer references.

"GRI has long been a sophisticated and innovative solution with the MSP arena," said Christopher J. Dwyer, SVP of Research at Ardent Partners, Managing Director of the Future of Work Exchange, and author of the new research report. "Its forward-thinking offerings, particularly the Envision Analytics solution and their Managed Direct Sourcing services, prove that GRI is well-positioned to thrive in this evolving world of work and talent."

GRI received an overall ranking as a Market Leader, and according to the report, Ardent Partners believes based upon its solution and provider strength rankings, GRI deserves strong consideration from businesses that are seeking an MSP offering that offers innovative and seamless direct sourcing capabilities, industry-leading total talent intelligence, as well as deeper access to market data and robust industry insights to guide them to contingent workforce management success.

Mike Wachholz, GRI CEO, says,

"We are honored to be a part of the 2022 MSP Solution Advisor report by Ardent Partners, and to be recognized in the industry for our leadership as an independent provider. Our continued investment in our growing team of experts, our proprietary Envision Analytics™ platform, as well as our market-leading workforce solution offering, is evidence of our commitment to 'future-of-work' strategies that will ultimately shape how we help our clients get work done."

About Ardent Partners

Ardent Partners is a research and advisory firm focused on defining and advancing the supply management strategies, processes, and technologies that drive business value and accelerate organizational transformation within the enterprise.

Ardent Partners actively covers the supply management solutions marketplace and produces research to help business decision-makers understand the technology landscape and identify the best-fit solution(s) for their specific needs. We believe our team's first-hand experience evaluating, developing, packaging, deploying, and using supply management solutions on behalf of enterprises in the Global 2000 and public sector makes us eminently qualified to advise our clients to make smart decisions in this area.

About GRI

GRI, a Bain Capital portfolio company, manages billions of dollars of contingent workforce spend across the globe. They provide cost-effective, innovative MSP solutions to drive workforce visibility, deliver material cost savings and attract better talent. With solutions underpinned by market insights and business intelligence, GRI stands distinctly apart from the industry because they invest solely in MSP services.

GRI is the only independent MSP that is singularly focused as a clients' advisor and advocate. Vendor-neutral and free of all channel conflict, they are not owned by a staffing company or beholden to corporate-mandated business interests. GRI works only for their clients and operates with one goal: to deliver the most effective, efficient, value-driven MSP platform. With over two decades of experience supporting some of the world's most recognized brands, GRI's model is unique, proven and forward thinking.

