Health-Ade Names Beverage Industry Heavy Hitter Caroline Levy to The Board

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-Ade , makers of feel-good, bubbly beverages with gut health benefits, announced today the addition of beverage industry veteran Caroline Levy to the Health-Ade Board.

Caroline Levy (PRNewswire)

As a seasoned beverage and cosmetic industry expert and equity analyst, Levy brings with her more than twenty-five years of consumer stock expertise, deep industry knowledge, extensive networks with both broad institutional client relationships and long-standing high-level c-suite connections.

"I am delighted to announce the addition of Caroline Levy to the Health-Ade Board," said Jack Belsito, CEO of Health-Ade, "Caroline is an accomplished financial executive with extremely strong ties to the beverage industry. Having known Caroline for some time, I am confident she will be a great addition and key asset for Health-Ade as we move forward on our journey."

This addition to the Board follows a standout year for Health-Ade, in which the brand grew 10x versus the kombucha category, expanded its footprint both within conventional grocery but also to prominent food service accounts, and launched 2 impressive rebrands of their core Health-Ade kombucha line as well as their Health-Ade Pop prebiotic soda offering. Following the August 2021 transaction to ownership under FirstBev and Manna Tree and the new leadership of Jack Belsito, Caroline's appointment to the Board is expected to contribute to the company's ambitions of expanding their global footprint and continuing to reach new consumers stateside.

Caroline has analyzed and provided investment guidance on equities including The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola European Partners, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Monster, AB InBev, Diageo, and more. She currently sits on the board at Celsius Holdings Inc., an energy beverage company making waves in the category. With her addition, Health-Ade is excited to take the brand to the next level as they continue to bring both Health-Ade, and the kombucha category at large, towards mainstream visibility.

ABOUT HEALTH-ADE

Health-Ade creates feel-good, bubbly beverages with gut-health benefits so you can follow your gut and show the world what you're made of. The brand got started in the Brentwood Farmers Market in 2012 selling its flagship kombucha drinks. Instantly gaining a cult following in Southern California, Health-Ade Kombucha rapidly expanded to sell nationwide in over 45,000 stores including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Safeway / Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, Target and more in 16oz single serve bottles (MSRP: $3.99) and 48oz sizes at (MSRP: $8.99). The brand's growing roster of offerings now includes Health-Ade Pop, a prebiotic soda, Health-Ade Plus, an adaptogenic kombucha line, and Health-Ade Cocktail Mixers, designed for a l mixologist-quality cocktail solution at home. All Health-Ade products are naturally fermented with high quality ingredients and are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan, and each bottle of Health-Ade Kombucha exceeds the World Health Organization's standard for probiotics, which many food and beverage products on the market today fail to meet.

For more information or press inquiries, please email press@health-ade.com

Follow along on Instagram @healthade, Facebook /HealthAde, Twitter @DrinkHealthAde and TikTok @healthade

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health-Ade Kombucha