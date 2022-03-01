- 2021 revenue increased 31% to $4.1 billion on double-digit growth across segments; met or exceeded all 2021 financial goals with key financial metrics above 2019 levels

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS - 2021 revenue increased 31% to $4.1 billion on double-digit growth across segments; met or exceeded all 2021 financial goals with key financial metrics above 2019 levels

LONDON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EST, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com. (PRNewswire)

"Our 2021 financial results reflect the best revenue, profit, and cash flow performance in the last four years, meeting or exceeding target levels on strong performance across the portfolio," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of IGT. "We made important progress on several strategic objectives, and I am excited to be leading IGT in the next chapter of its evolution. We have set aggressive but achievable multi-year goals and we have a focused strategy to maximize value for all stakeholders."

"Improving leverage to 3.5x a year ahead of schedule enables us to pursue a balanced capital allocation framework that supports investing for growth, continued debt reduction, and the reinstatement of capital returns through quarterly dividends and share repurchases," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "As we enter 2022, the Company is in a very good place with a solid financial condition and a strong foundation for further growth."

Overview of Consolidated Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results



Quarter Ended Y/Y

Change

(%) Constant

Currency

Change

(%) Year Ended Y/Y

Change

(%) Constant

Currency

Change

(%) All amounts from continuing operations

unless otherwise noted December 31, December 31,

2021

2020 2021

2020 (In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)



















GAAP Financials:



















Revenue



















Global Lottery 687

630 9% 12% 2,812

2,164 30% 28% Global Gaming 321

222 45% 45% 1,112

837 33% 32% Digital & Betting 42

33 25% 24% 165

115 44% 40% Total revenue 1,050

885 19% 21% 4,089

3,115 31% 29%





















Operating income/(loss)



















Global Lottery 217

195 11% 14% 1,088

642 69% 65% Global Gaming 36

(42) NA NA 43

(212) NA NA Digital & Betting 5

3 41% 19% 33

6 421% 383% Corporate support expense (33)

(20) (66)% (76)% (104)

(76) (37)% (33)% Other(1) (39)

(40) 2% 2% (158)

(468) 66% 66% Total operating income/(loss) 186

96 93% 96% 902

(107) NA NA Operating Income margin 18%

11%



22%

(3)%

























Net cash provided by operating activities 396

251 58%

1,010

595 70%























Cash and cash equivalents 591

907 (35)%

591

907 (35)%























Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



















Adjusted EBITDA



















Global Lottery 336

313 7% 10% 1,545

1,086 42% 39% Global Gaming 66

(10) NA NA 173

(38) NA NA Digital & Betting 9

8 12% 3% 48

22 116% 105% Corporate support expense (24)

(16) (49)% (62)% (80)

(62) (29)% (24)% Total Adjusted EBITDA 387

295 31% 33% 1,686

1,008 67% 64% Adjusted EBITDA margin 37%

33%



41%

32%

























Free cash flow 326

201 62%

771

340 127%























Net debt(2)









5,922

7,319 (19)%























(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization (2) Historical net debt recast to only reflect continuing operations Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Key Highlights:

Hosted Investor Day introducing Grow, Innovate, and Optimize strategic initiatives to deliver compelling 2025 financial targets

Completed sale of Italy B2C gaming businesses; net proceeds used to reduce debt

Created stand-alone Digital & Betting segment; strengthened leadership with appointments of Joe Asher and Gil Rotem

Achieved over $200 million in OPtiMa structural cost savings versus 2019

Reinstated $0.20 per common share quarterly cash dividend; repurchased 1.5 million shares for $41 million at an average price of $27.22 per share

Awarded 10-year lottery contract with Connecticut Lottery Corporation, replacing an incumbent following a competitive procurement

Won "Casino Supplier of the Year" award in 2021 Global Gaming Awards London

Extended cashless momentum with several deployments and regulatory approval in Nevada

Company's lottery operations re-certified by World Lottery Association for Corporate Social Responsibility Standards and Responsible Gaming Framework for Suppliers

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $4.1 billion, up 31% from $3.1 billion in the prior year, driven by impressive growth across segments

Global Lottery revenue of $2.8 billion , up from $2.2 billion , driven by 20% same-store sales growth and including around $165 million in benefits from certain discrete items in the first half of 2021

Global Gaming revenue rises 33% to $1.1 billion , as continued recovery drives key performance indicators higher

Digital & Betting revenue increases to $165 million , up 44%, propelled by new jurisdictions and customers

Operating income of $902 million, versus operating loss of $107 million in the prior-year period

Driven by double-digit revenue growth

Strong profit flow-through in Global Lottery segment enhanced by positive mix of high-margin Italy lottery sales; contribution of about $140 million from certain discrete items in the first half of 2021

Improved operating leverage from revenue growth coupled with benefit of structural cost savings in Global Gaming

Digital & Betting increases significantly on solid operating leverage

Net interest expense of $341 million, compared to $398 million in the prior year

Net proceeds from asset sale and free cash flow generation drove lower average debt balances

Proactive liability management actions lowered the average cost of debt

Provision for income taxes of $274 million versus $28 million in the prior year driven by significant increase in operating profitability and valuation allowances on deferred tax assets

Net income of $670 million compared to net loss of $839 million in the prior-year period

Significant increase in profit

Gain on sale of Italy gaming businesses

Goodwill impairment and non-cash foreign exchange losses in prior year

Adjusted EBITDA totaled nearly $1.7 billion, up 67% compared to the prior year; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 41%, among the highest level in Company history

Cash from operations was $1.0 billion compared to $595 million in the prior-year period

Strong performance and rigorous management of invested capital

Record free cash flow of $771 million , up from $340 million

Shareholder returns reinstated with $41 million deployed for $0.20 per share quarterly cash dividend and $41 million for share repurchases

Net debt of $5.9 billion, down $1.4 billion from $7.3 billion at December 31, 2020

Strong cash flow generation

Proceeds from sale of Italy B2C gaming businesses

Net debt leverage of 3.5x, down from 6.4x at December 31, 2020 , the lowest level in Company history and achieving the 2022 leverage target a year early

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $1.0 billion, up 19% from $885 million in the prior-year period, on double-digit, constant currency growth across segments

Global Lottery revenue totals $687 million , up from $630 million in the prior year, on 8% same-store sales growth

Global Gaming revenue of $321 million , up 45% from the prior year, primarily driven by higher replacement unit sales and average selling prices

Digital & Betting revenue rises to $42 million compared to $33 million in the prior year, propelled by new jurisdictions and customers

Operating income of $186 million, nearly doubling from $96 million in the prior year

Revenue growth with strong profit flow-through

Sustained focus on cost discipline/avoidance

Net interest expense of $77 million, down from $101 million in the prior-year

Lower average debt balances

Proactive liability management actions lowered the average cost of debt

Provision for income taxes of $56 million, down from $73 million, as prior year impacted by non-deductible foreign exchange losses and valuation allowances on deferred tax assets

Net income was $55 million versus a net loss of $220 million due to increased profit and lower non-cash foreign exchange losses

Adjusted EBITDA of $387 million, up 31% from $295 million in the prior year

Cash from operations of $396 million, up 58% from $251 million in the prior-year period

Solid financial performance and invested capital management

Free cash flow of $326 million , up from $201 million

Record-level quarterly cash flow generation

Cash and Liquidity Update

Total liquidity of $2.3 billion as of December 31, 2021; $591 million in unrestricted cash and $1.7 billion in additional borrowing capacity

Recently received credit rating upgrades with Standard & Poor's rising to BB+ and Moody's to Ba2, both with a stable outlook

Other Developments

On January 20, 2022, the Company announced several Executive and Board leadership changes

Lorenzo Pellicioli to retire as Chairperson of the Board of Directors

Marco Sala appointed Executive Chair of the Board of Directors

Vincent Sadusky appointed CEO and Executive Director

Maria Pinelli appointed to the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee

Ashley M. Hunter appointed to the Board of Directors and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee

Yesterday, the Company announced an agreement to sell its Italian proximity payment business

€700 million purchase price; €630M enterprise value

Net proceeds primarily used to reduce debt

Transaction expected to close during the third quarter of 2022

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share

Ex-dividend date of March 14, 2022

Record date of March 15, 2022

Payment date of March 29, 2022

Reaffirming Full-year and Introducing First Quarter 2022 Outlook

Full-year

Revenue of ~$4.1 billion - $4.3 billion

Operating income margin of 20% - 22%

Cash from operations of $850 million - $1,000 million

Capital expenditures of $400 million - $450 million

First quarter

Revenue of ~$1.0 billion - $1.1 billion

Operating income margin of 20% - 22%

Outlook not adjusted for announced sale of Italian proximity payment business or any impact from the Russia/Ukraine conflict

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast:

March 1, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. EST

To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com . A replay will be available on the website following the live event.

Note: Certain totals in the tables included in this press release may not add due to rounding

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2021 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2020 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance or International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, foreign exchange gain (loss), other non-operating expenses, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income) and certain other non-recurring items.

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

Net debt leverage and Leverage are non-GAAP financial measures that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ("LTM") prior to such date. Prior to the disposal of the Italian B2C gaming businesses in the second quarter of 2021, management calculated the Net debt leverage ratio as the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to the LTM of Adjusted EBITDA – combined prior to such date. Management believes that Net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess our financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses the current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rates used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

Select Performance and KPI data: (In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)

GLOBAL LOTTERY

Q4'21

Q4'20

Y/Y

Change

(%)

Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1)

FY'21

FY'20

Y/Y

Change

(%)

Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1) Revenue































Service































Operating and facilities management contracts

608

549

11%

13%

2,569

1,944

32%

30% Upfront license fee amortization

(50)

(52)

5%

—%

(206)

(200)

(3)%

—% Operating and facilities management contracts, net

558

497

12%

15%

2,363

1,744

35%

33% Other

87

86

1%

6%

327

299

10%

7% Total service revenue

646

583

11%

13%

2,690

2,043

32%

29%

































Product sales

42

47

(11)%

(10)%

123

121

1%

—% Total revenue

687

630

9%

12%

2,812

2,164

30%

28%

































Operating income

217

195

11%

14%

1,088

642

69%

65% Adjusted EBITDA(1)

336

313

7%

10%

1,545

1,086

42%

39%



































































Global same-store sales growth (%)































Instant ticket & draw games

6.6%

8.2%









18.1%

1.6%







Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

21.7%

4.5%









46.4%

(17.0%)







Total

7.7%

7.9%









20.1%

0.1%









































North America and Rest of world same-store sales

growth (%)































Instant ticket & draw games

6.3%

10.7%









12.7%

7.3%







Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

21.7%

4.5%









46.4%

(17.0%)







Total

7.8%

10.1%









15.6%

4.7%









































Italy same-store sales growth (%)































Instant ticket & draw games

7.7%

0.4%









38.9%

(16.1%)









































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details



GLOBAL GAMING

Q4'21

Q4'20

Y/Y

Change

(%)

Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1)

FY'21

FY'20

Y/Y

Change

(%)

Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1) Revenue































Service































Terminal

109

85

29%

29%

424

298

42%

42% Systems, software, and other

54

48

12%

13%

206

186

11%

11% Total service revenue

163

133

23%

24%

630

483

30%

30%

































Product sales































Terminal

110

59

85%

87%

339

205

65%

63% Other

48

30

60%

61%

143

148

(4)%

(5)% Total product sales revenue

158

89

77%

78%

482

354

36%

34% Total revenue

321

222

45%

45%

1,112

837

33%

32%

































Operating income (loss)

36

(42)

NA

NA

43

(212)

NA

NA Adjusted EBITDA(1)

66

(10)

NA

NA

173

(38)

NA

NA

































Installed base units































Casino

47,732

48,232

(1%)





47,732

48,232

(1%)



Casino - L/T lease (2)

1,117

1,068

5%





1,117

1,068

5%



Total installed base units

48,849

49,300

(1%)





48,849

49,300

(1%)





































Installed base units (by geography)































US & Canada

33,437

34,275

(2%)





33,437

34,275

(2%)



Rest of world

15,412

15,025

3%





15,412

15,025

3%



Total installed base units

48,849

49,300

(1%)





48,849

49,300

(1%)





































Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $































US & Canada

$38.95

$27.88

40%





$37.62

$24.34

55%



Rest of world

$5.39

$3.33

62%





$4.42

$3.67

20%



Total yields

$28.27

$20.32

39%





$27.11

$18.06

50%





































Global machine units sold































New/expansion

(11)

666

NA





3,049

3,046

—%



Replacement

7,377

3,662

101%





20,758

11,616

79%



Total machine units sold

7,366

4,328

70%





23,807

14,662

62%





































US & Canada machine units sold































New/expansion

(452)

668

NA





1,335

2,753

(52%)



Replacement

5,547

2,636

110%





14,759

8,009

84%



Total machine units sold

5,095

3,304

54%





16,094

10,762

50%







































































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details (2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases (3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases, comparability on a Y/Y basis hindered due to fewer active units



































































GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)

Q4'21

Q4'20

Y/Y

Change

(%)

Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1)

FY'21

FY'20

Y/Y

Change

(%)

Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1) Rest of world machine units sold































New/expansion

441

(2)

NA





1,714

293

485%



Replacement

1,830

1,026

78%





5,999

3,607

66%



Total machine units sold

2,271

1,024

122%





7,713

3,900

98%







































































Average selling price (ASP), in absolute $































US & Canada

15,300

14,200

8%





14,300

14,200

1%



Rest of world

13,400

10,400

29%





13,500

12,400

9%



Total ASP

14,700

13,300

11%





14,100

13,800

2%





































Gaming systems revenue

42

38

11%





149

136

9%













































































































































DIGITAL & BETTING

Q4'21

Q4'20

Y/Y

Change

(%)

Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1)

FY'21

FY'20

Y/Y

Change

(%)

Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1) Revenue































Service

41

33

24%

22%

163

114

44%

39% Product sales

1

—

347%

348%

1

1

55%

55% Total revenue

42

33

25%

24%

165

115

44%

40%

































Operating income

5

3

41%

19%

33

6

421%

383% Adjusted EBITDA(1)

9

8

12%

3%

48

22

116%

105%



































































CONSOLIDATED































Revenue (by geography)































US & Canada

591

490

21%

20%

2,250

1,748

29%

28% Italy

305

266

15%

20%

1,300

862

51%

46% Rest of world

154

130

19%

22%

539

505

7%

4% Total revenue

1,050

885

19%

21%

4,089

3,116

31%

29%



































































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited

















For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Service revenue 850

749

3,483

2,640 Product sales 200

136

606

476 Total revenue 1,050

885

4,089

3,115















Cost of services 452

440

1,754

1,634 Cost of product sales 124

103

377

346 Selling, general and administrative 222

196

810

707 Research and development 59

51

238

191 Restructuring 7

(2)

6

45 Goodwill impairment —

—

—

296 Other operating expense —

1

1

4 Total operating expenses 864

789

3,187

3,223















Operating income (loss) 186

96

902

(107)















Interest expense, net 77

101

341

398 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (4)

155

(66)

309 Other expense (income), net 2

(1)

98

33 Total non-operating expenses 75

255

373

740 Income (loss) from continuing operations before

provision for income taxes 111

(159)

529

(848) Provision for income taxes 56

73

274

28 Income (loss) from continuing operations 55

(232)

255

(875) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax —

12

24

37 Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax —

—

391

— Income from discontinued operations —

12

415

37 Net income (loss) 55

(220)

670

(839) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling

interests from continuing operations 35

24

190

64 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling

interests from discontinued operations —

(2)

(2)

(5) Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC 19

(242)

482

(898)















Net income (loss) from continuing operations

attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic 0.10

(1.25)

0.32

(4.59) Net income (loss) from continuing operations

attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted 0.09

(1.25)

0.31

(4.59) Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per

common share - basic 0.10

(1.18)

2.35

(4.39) Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per

common share - diluted 0.09

(1.18)

2.33

(4.39) Weighted-average shares - basic 204,673

204,857

204,954

204,725 Weighted-average shares - diluted 206,996

204,857

206,795

204,725

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in millions)

Unaudited













December 31,



2021

2020

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents 591

907

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 218

199

Trade and other receivables, net 903

846

Inventories 183

169

Other current assets 589

480

Assets held for sale 4

839

Total current assets 2,487

3,440

Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net 937

1,068

Property, plant and equipment, net 119

132

Operating lease right-of-use assets 283

288

Goodwill 4,656

4,713

Intangible assets, net 1,413

1,577

Other non-current assets 1,429

1,774

Total non-current assets 8,836

9,552

Total assets 11,322

12,992











Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable 1,035

1,126

Current portion of long-term debt —

393

Short-term borrowings 52

—

Other current liabilities 828

846

Liabilities held for sale —

250

Total current liabilities 1,914

2,615

Long-term debt, less current portion 6,477

7,857

Deferred income taxes 368

333

Operating lease liabilities 269

266

Other non-current liabilities 323

360

Total non-current liabilities 7,437

8,816

Total liabilities 9,351

11,431

Commitments and contingencies







IGT PLC's shareholders' equity 1,282

777

Non-controlling interests 689

784

Total shareholders' equity 1,971

1,561

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 11,322

12,992



International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in millions) Unaudited

















For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income (loss) 55

(220)

670

(839) Less: Income from discontinued operations —

12

415

37 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by

operating activities from continuing operations:













Depreciation 79

90

325

355 Amortization of upfront license fees 53

55

216

210 Amortization 51

51

201

211 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

92

28 Deferred income taxes (17)

28

38

(78) Stock-based compensation 13

4

35

(7) Debt issuance cost amortization 4

6

19

21 Goodwill impairment —

—

—

296 Gain on sale of assets (3)

—

(9)

— Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (4)

155

(66)

309 Other non-cash items, net 2

(1)

7

(2) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions and

dispositions:













Trade and other receivables 89

(95)

(95)

74 Inventories (1)

26

(13)

17 Accounts payable 41

49

(36)

5 Other assets and liabilities 37

116

41

31 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 396

251

1,010

595 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations —

4

(31)

271 Net cash provided by operating activities 396

255

978

866















Cash flows from investing activities













Capital expenditures (71)

(50)

(238)

(255) Proceeds from sale of assets 6

3

21

9 Other —

—

1

12 Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (64)

(48)

(216)

(233) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities from discontinued operations —

(14)

852

(35) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (64)

(62)

636

(269)















Cash flows from financing activities













Principal payments on long-term debt —

—

(2,846)

(959) Payments in connection with the extinguishment of debt —

—

(85)

(25) Net receipts from (payments of) financial liabilities 2

(29)

(50)

67 Payments of debt issuance costs —

—

(14)

(22) Net (repayments of) proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities —

(175)

17

(29) Net proceeds from (payments of) short-term borrowings 33

—

51

(7) Proceeds from long-term debt —

—

1,339

750 Repurchases of common stock (41)

—

(41)

— Dividends paid (41)

—

(41)

(41) Dividends paid - non-controlling interests (2)

—

(91)

(136) Return of capital - non-controlling interests (34)

(32)

(127)

(32) Capital increase - non-controlling interests —

5

12

8 Other (10)

(3)

(23)

(11) Net cash used in financing activities (94)

(234)

(1,898)

(438)















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 238

(40)

(284)

159 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash

equivalents (17)

30

(37)

76 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the

period 588

1,140

1,129

894 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 808

1,129

808

1,129 Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of discontinued

operations —

23

—

23 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of

continuing operations 808

1,106

808

1,106















Supplemental Cash Flow Information:













Interest paid 46

37

369

410 Income taxes paid 85

51

188

89

International Game Technology PLC Net Debt ($ in millions) Unaudited













December 31,



2021

2020 6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2022

—

1,004 4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes due February 2023

—

1,038 5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023

61

61 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024

564

610 6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025

1,093

1,092 4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026

744

— 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026

844

913 6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027

745

744 2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028

562

608 5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029

744

743 Senior Secured Notes

5,357

6,813









Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027

1,121

1,044 Long-term debt, less current portion

6,477

7,857









Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027

—

393 Current portion of long-term debt

—

393









Short-term borrowings

52

— Total debt

6,529

8,250









Less: Cash and cash equivalents

591

907 Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024

17

24 Net debt

5,922

7,319









Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure









International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions) Unaudited





























For the three months ended December 31, 2021



Global

Lottery

Global

Gaming

Digital &

Betting

Business

Segment

Total

Corporate

and Other

Total IGT

PLC Income from continuing operations





















55 Provision for income taxes





















56 Interest expense, net





















77 Foreign exchange gain, net





















(4) Other non-operating expense, net





















2 Operating income (loss)

217

36

5

258

(72)

186 Depreciation

47

29

4

79

—

79 Amortization - service revenue (1)

53

—

—

53

—

53 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

9

1

—

11

1

12 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

39

39 Restructuring

8

(4)

—

4

3

7 Stock-based compensation

3

4

—

7

6

13 Adjusted EBITDA

336

66

9

411

(24)

387



















































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing

operations





















396 Capital expenditures





















(71) Free Cash Flow





















326













































































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees

















International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions) Unaudited





























For the three months ended December 31, 2020



Global

Lottery

Global

Gaming

Digital &

Betting

Business

Segment

Total

Corporate

and Other

Total IGT

PLC Loss from continuing operations





















(232) Provision for income taxes





















73 Interest expense, net





















101 Foreign exchange loss, net





















155 Other non-operating income, net





















(1) Operating income (loss)

195

(42)

3

156

(60)

96 Depreciation

54

32

4

90

—

90 Amortization - service revenue (1)

55

—

—

55

—

55 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

8

2

—

10

1

11 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

40

40 Restructuring

—

(2)

1

(2)

—

(2) Stock-based compensation

1

1

—

2

2

4 Other (2)

—

—

—

—

1

1 Adjusted EBITDA

313

(10)

8

311

(16)

295



















































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing

operations





















251 Capital expenditures





















(50) Free Cash Flow





















201













































































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees















(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs

















International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions) Unaudited





























For the year ended December 31, 2021



Global

Lottery

Global

Gaming

Digital &

Betting

Business

Segment

Total

Corporate

and Other

Total IGT

PLC Income from continuing operations





















255 Provision for income taxes





















274 Interest expense, net





















341 Foreign exchange gain, net





















(66) Other non-operating expense, net





















98 Operating income (loss)

1,088

43

33

1,164

(262)

902 Depreciation

191

121

15

326

(1)

325 Amortization - service revenue (1)

216

—

—

216

—

216 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

34

5

—

40

3

43 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

158

158 Restructuring

8

(4)

(1)

3

2

6 Stock-based compensation

8

8

1

17

18

35 Other (2)

—

—

—

—

1

1 Adjusted EBITDA

1,545

173

48

1,766

(80)

1,686



















































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing

operations





















1,010 Capital expenditures





















(238) Free Cash Flow





















771













































































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees















(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs



















International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions) Unaudited





























For the year ended December 31, 2020



Global

Lottery

Global

Gaming

Digital &

Betting

Business

Segment

Total

Corporate

and Other

Total IGT

PLC Loss from continuing operations





















(875) Provision for income taxes





















28 Interest expense, net





















398 Foreign exchange loss, net





















309 Other non-operating expense, net





















33 Operating income (loss)

642

(212)

6

436

(544)

(107) Goodwill impairment

—

—

—

—

296

296 Depreciation

201

138

14

354

1

355 Amortization - service revenue (1)

210

—

—

210

—

210 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

30

7

—

38

3

41 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

170

170 Restructuring

5

32

2

39

6

45 Stock-based compensation

(3)

(4)

—

(7)

—

(7) Other (2)

—

—

—

—

4

4 Adjusted EBITDA

1,086

(38)

22

1,070

(62)

1,008



















































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing

operations





















595 Capital expenditures





















(255) Free Cash Flow





















340













































































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees















(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs

















View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC