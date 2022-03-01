InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Beach Towel for Lounge Chairs (CNH-118)

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to enhance comfort when tanning, sunbathing or relaxing on a lounge chair," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented the BEACH ME. My design provides a snug and secure fit on the chair and it protects personal items."

The invention provides additional comfort while relaxing on a lounge chair. In doing so, it prevents the beach towel from moving or blowing away. It also ensures that personal items are secure and protected and it could enhance relaxation. The invention features a portable, hands-free design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals at the beach, pools, hotels and resorts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNH-118, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

