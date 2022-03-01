LUXIT Group Hires Stephan Marin to Lead Tier 2 Business Unit

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUXIT Group, a leading global provider of innovative automotive lighting solutions, announced today that it has named veteran automotive executive Stephan Marin as vice president for its Tier 2 Business Unit.

Stephan Marin, Vice President of LUXIT Group's Tier 2 Business Unit (PRNewswire)

Executive brings 2 decades of experience with Tier 1 to Tier 2 and OEM automotive and lighting manufacturers

Marin joins LUXIT Group with two decades of experience in the automotive manufacturing and engineering sectors, including engineering, program management, purchasing, sales and executive leadership positions with U.S. and European Tier 2 to Tier 1 and OEM teams.

Marin's extensive experience with international purchasing and supply networks, new product development and design, and strategic organizational repositioning make him an ideal fit for LUXIT Group, which announced its formal launch in early January 2022, said LUXIT Group CEO Stephane Vedie.

"Stephan Marin joins us with a wealth of global executive experience in the automotive industry, informed by his strong engineering, product development and design background," Vedie said. "We are proud to announce his addition to the LUXIT Group leadership team as we expand the company's leadership in next-generation automotive and lighting technology innovation and production worldwide."

Prior to joining LUXIT Group, Marin served for nine years as managing director for global components manufacturer CEBI USA. He previously held engineering and management positions with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Delphi Thermal Systems. Marin holds an Engineering degree in Automotive, Aeronautics and Aerospace from ESTACA, Paris, France.

"I am excited and honored to join the LUXIT Group team," Marin said. "I am grateful to have the opportunity to use my background in R&D, strategic product development and technical design, combined with my international logistics and executive experience, to help this exciting new company expand its capacity and global reach."

About LUXIT Group

LUXIT (LUXITGroup.com) is a company of world-leading technology experts in vehicle small lamp design and manufacture, headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, serving OEMs and Tier 1 customers separately under two divisions. Myotek, the Tier 1 division, is highly regarded as a leading designer, manufacturer, and supplier of innovative vehicle lighting. Myotek leverages global reach and logistical efficiency with its tech center in Irvine, California; international sales and engineering offices in Michigan, Taiwan, and China; and four manufacturing facilities in the United States, two in Taiwan, and two in China to serve OEM customers with unique solutions, competitive pricing, and aggressive time to market.

Sea Link, the Tier 2 division headquartered in Largo, Florida, is a leading supplier of vehicle lighting components and infotainment engineering and manufacturing solutions. Sea Link specializes in cost-effective, precision-quality complex die casting; thixomolding; injection molding; metallization; PCB assembly, and assembled components. Four U.S. manufacturing facilities and two in China facilitate the company's time-efficient solutions, backed by sales and engineering offices in both Michigan and China to serve Tier 1 customers.

