Each purchase from the all-natural, reef-friendly, and non-nano suncare brand removes 1lb of plastic from the world's oceans -- the equivalence of 22 water bottles

New Sustainable, Mineral SPF Brand Enters Market, Committing to Ongoing Impact Initiatives To Clean Up Our Oceans Each purchase from the all-natural, reef-friendly, and non-nano suncare brand removes 1lb of plastic from the world's oceans -- the equivalence of 22 water bottles

MAUI, Hawaii, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Reef — a new mineral SPF brand offering products housed in ocean-bound plastic packaging — is revolutionizing the industry by evolving the sensory experience while also helping oceans return to a pristine and safe environment. To-date, Project Reef has helped remove over 2,755 lbs of plastic from our oceans, equivalent to over 60,000 plastic bottles.

Project Reef (PRNewswire)

Project Reef was founded on the island of Maui by hospitality industry veteran Matt Roomet, who, after relocating from the Florida coast, became increasingly preoccupied with lowering his environmental impact and prioritizing ocean conservation. Project Reef's inaugural product line consists of three mineral SPF products: Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 , Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 and Cooling Lotion , which all use all-natural, effective ingredients that leave you ready for exploration without damaging our ocean's coral reefs.

"In January 2022, the Maui County Council unanimously approved Bill 135 to prohibit the sale, distribution, and use of non-mineral sunscreens in Hawaii. Prior to us launching Project Reef, we were completely unsatisfied with any of the mineral formulas on the market. That is, until now. We believe suncare should be rooted in ingredients found in nature that recharge the body and contribute to its overall well-being – not just protect the skin," said Founder and CEO Matt Roomet.

In addition to reducing plastic in our oceans via packaging, Project Reef organizes regular beach cleanups in Maui to maximize the impact at home. Project Reef is a corporate partner of the Coral Reef Alliance , a nonprofit organization created to help coral reefs adapt to climate change that hosts local restoration initiatives.

"This year, we're leaving behind greasy, pasty, and heavy formulations and ushering in effective, natural suncare that delights the senses as you apply," said Matt. "We want Project Reef users to feel good about the fact that they're supporting a larger and important environmental cause when they purchase our products."

About Project Reef

Born on the island of Maui, Project Reef is a new type of suncare brand that is dedicated to revolutionizing the industry by evolving the sensory experience while also helping our oceans return to a pristine and safe environment. Project Reef's sustainable products are made from ocean-bound plastic packaging and every purchase from Project Reef removes 1lb of plastic from the world's oceans – the equivalent of 22 water bottles. Project Reef's mineral SPF and skincare products use all-natural, effective ingredients that leave you ready for exploration without damaging our ocean's coral reefs. Project Reef products are vegan, reef-friendly, skin-nourishing, cruelty-free, sustainable and non-nano, as well as made in the U.S.A, and are available for purchase nationwide at ProjectReef.com. Learn more about Project Reef at www.projectreef.com and on Instagram @projectreefsuncare .

Media Contact

Power Digital Marketing

projectreef@powerdigital.com

Project Reef Product Lineup (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Project Reef