The Odyssey Registry: The First Prospective Study to Measure Impact of Cannabinoids on Opioid Use and PTSD

The Odyssey Registry: The First Prospective Study to Measure Impact of Cannabinoids on Opioid Use and PTSD

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 100 Million Ways Foundation* (100MW) is excited to announce The Odyssey Registry—the first prospective controlled data collection registry to measure the impact of cannabinoids on opioid use and the symptoms of PTSD.

"The first goal in addressing opioid use is to reduce harm."

According to lead investigator Brian Chadwick, "The first goal in addressing opioid use is to reduce harm." He points out that while cannabinoids are not without risks, "those risks, unlike opioids, are not lethal." Chadwick maintains, "Even if cannabinoids become an adjunct to opioid therapy, if they reduce the number of opioids needed to manage chronic pain or addiction, there will be fewer overdose deaths."

100 Million Ways is raising money for this program through sponsorships and is also interested in collaborations and Registry input. Each sponsor organization will be able to suggest additional data questions and can submit queries of the database over the life of the registry.

The Odyssey Registry is anticipated to launch in Q2 2022 and will run, at minimum, for three (3) years and will include no less than 2,500 participants.

Participating Dispensary Requirements include:

Participation in an online meeting for a brief Registry overview.

Posting Registry signage in participating dispensaries with a QR code for access.

Chadwick noted, "The registry will inform decisions for this population about using cannabinoids and initial findings of The Odyssey Registry should be available within 12 months."

Chadwick pledges that "Data will never be sold, and participation is entirely anonymous." Using secure online technology, The Odyssey Registry is designed to collect data about the experiences of opioid users and people with PTSD, as well as their families, their friends, and their caregivers.

The Registry Protocol and Consent form will be submitted to an institutional review board (IRB). An IRB is an independent committee established by federal law to protect the rights of research subjects. The consent form and registry can be found at 100millionways.org.

*100MillionWays operates as a project of Players Philanthropy Fund, a Maryland charitable trust recognized by IRS as a tax-exempt public charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (Federal Tax ID: 27-6601178). Contributions to 100MillionWays are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

Media Contact:

Brian Chadwick

chadwickbj@100MW.Org

914.414.5788

View original content:

SOURCE 100 Million Ways