PAYSEND EXPANDS CROSS-BORDER MONEY TRANSFER SERVICES TO COLOMBIA WITH MOVii

MIAMI, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paysend , the card-to-card pioneer and international payments platform, today announced the expansion of its cross-border money transfer services to Colombia with MOVii, a leading mobile wallet service in Colombia. Using global payments infrastructure company Terrapay, Paysend will enable U.S. and European customers to send money to their loved ones via MOVii mobile wallets and help banked and unbanked Colombians carry out financial transactions from their mobile phone, in real-time.

Paysend, card-to-card pioneer and international payments platform. (PRNewswire)

Transferring money internationally can be challenging and time-consuming with bank-to-bank transfers often taking multiple days, and fraud prevention and currency exchange adding further time and complexity to the money transfer process. Through working with Terrapay and MOVii, Paysend's U.S. and European customers will be able to send money to friends and family in Colombia quickly, securely and conveniently.

Jairo Riveros, Chief Strategy Officer and Managing Director for the USA and LATAM at Paysend, said, "Global remittance plays an important role in the economic development in Latin America. Not only do cross-border money transfers increase investment opportunities and growth within the region, but it also helps to reduce poverty. Since nearly half of Paysend's digital money transfers are sent from the U.S. to Colombia, we're continually finding new ways to help our customers stay connected to loved ones and minimize any burdens."

International transfers with deposits to wallets or bank accounts are necessary to achieve greater inclusion and financial education. With traditional banking services evolving to become increasingly digitized, digital money transfers will continue to grow year on year and will facilitate the most important financial transactions in Colombia.

Alex Bessonov, Group Head of Network Development and Strategic Partnerships at Paysend, said, "This is another important next step in expanding Paysend's capabilities across Latin America. By partnering with Terrapay and MOVii mobile wallets, we're committed to providing low-cost, accessible, peer-to-peer payments for our U.S. and European customers and enable them to transfer money to their friends and family in Colombia."

Hernando Rubio, CEO of MOVii, said, "In recent years we have seen how the migration of Colombians to different parts of the world has grown and likewise the sending of family remittances has increased. For this reason, at MOVii we want to make life easier for those who receive resources from their friends and family, partnering with Paysend, where users can access their application or website and send remittances to Colombia by debiting their debit or credit card at costs. very low. And we are happy to know that together we are going to change the lives of millions of Colombians."

Trusted by more than 6 million consumers in over 150 countries globally, Paysend has grown 14,498% over the past four years and is one of the world's fastest growing FinTech companies.

MOVii is Colombia's first 100% digital money platform that aims to revolutionize financial inclusion by making it easier for people to pay and use their money digitally without paperwork.

For a limited 30-day period, Paysend is offering fee-free transfers to MOVii wallets. To start sending money to Colombia, download the Paysend app from the App Store or Google Play , or visit www.paysend.com to learn more.

ABOUT PAYSEND

Paysend is a next generation integrated global payment ecosystem, enabling consumers and businesses to pay and send money online anywhere, anyhow and in any currency. Paysend is UK-based and has global reach having been created in April 2017 with the clear mission to change how money is moved around the world. Paysend currently supports cross-network operability globally across Mastercard, Visa, China UnionPay and local ACH and payment schemes, providing over 40 payment methods for online SMEs.

Paysend can send money to over 150 countries worldwide and has attracted more than five million consumers to its platform. As a global end-to-end payment platform, Paysend has its own global network of banks and international and local payment systems and has partnerships with the major international card networks Visa, Mastercard and China Union Pay as a principal member and certified processor.

For further information visit https://paysend.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paysend