Persefoni and Novata Partner to Provide Private Companies with Comprehensive ESG Data Solution The companies release a white paper, "Making Sense of Carbon Disclosure," to help financial institutions understand climate disclosure requests, frameworks, and reporting tools

TEMPE, Ariz., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni, the leading provider of carbon accounting solutions for organizations and financial institutions, and Novata, the leading ESG data management platform built specifically for the private markets, today announce the formation of a strategic partnership to provide private equity firms with a comprehensive ESG solution. Together, Persefoni and Novata will seamlessly pass carbon accounting data generated in the Persefoni platform to Novata's ESG platform, enabling customers to benefit both from Persefoni's deep climate expertise and Novata's breadth of ESG knowledge.

"We consistently speak with private markets investors who are looking for a solution covering ESG and carbon accounting holistically," said Grant Berry, President of the Global Solutions Group at Persefoni. "We're thrilled to partner with Novata to establish the most comprehensive ESG solution in the market as we help our customers build a more sustainable future, together."

One of the key features of the partnership between Persefoni and Novata is a shared approach to carbon accounting and disclosure, based on the relevant carbon accounting and disclosure frameworks. Together, they will provide the tools companies and their investors need to tackle the complex challenge of understanding their climate impact and climate risks.

"We are thrilled to partner with Persefoni to provide our customers with an ESG solution that delivers on both the breadth of the ESG landscape and depth in carbon accounting data collection and analysis," said Lorraine Spradley Wilson, Chief Impact Officer and Head of ESG at Novata. "Together, we aim to bridge the gap for our customers on ESG related disclosures, a newer and traditionally opaque field for many."

In collaboration, Persefoni and Novata today release a new white paper, "Making Sense of Climate Disclosure". The publicly available paper highlights the key players in the sustainability reporting ecosystem, outlines key frameworks to align with, and provides details on the software tools needed to disclose environmental impact data. Additional takeaways from the white paper include:

Pressure from regulators, stakeholders, and investors is growing for companies to disclose ESG and climate-related data.

The challenge is climate disclosures and carbon accounting are relatively new concepts for most companies with gaps in understanding the most effective way to get started.

There is not only urgency to begin reporting, but also to become sophisticated quickly, with growing demands for more extensive, accurate, and transparent climate data.

Persefoni and Novata are uniquely positioned to assist their shared customer base within the financial markets.

Those who can adapt will improve the sustainability of their company, whereas laggards will risk regulatory sanctions and reputational damage.

Persefoni is the leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP). The company's Software-as-a-Service solutions enable enterprises and financial institutions to meet stakeholder and regulatory climate disclosure requirements with the highest degree of trust, transparency, and ease. As the enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for Carbon, the Persefoni platform provides users a single source of carbon truth across their organization, enabling them to manage their carbon transactions and inventory with the same rigor and confidence as their financial transactions. For more information, please visit https://www.persefoni.com.

Novata is a public benefit corporation created to enable the private markets to achieve a more sustainable and inclusive form of capitalism. Novata helps private equity firms and private companies to more easily navigate the complex ESG landscape by providing a technology platform that simplifies the process of selecting reporting metrics, provides clear and simple guidance for painless data collection, hosts a cutting-edge secure contributory database to store data, and offers unique tools for analysis and seamless reporting to key stakeholders, including limited partners and regulators. Novata was formed as a partnership of the Ford Foundation, S&P Global, Hamilton Lane and Omidyar Network and is majority-controlled by mission-driven organizations and its employees. For more information, please visit https://www.novata.com/ .

