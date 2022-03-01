Gary brings more than a decade of Retail category and vendor management experience to the AI-driven predictive analytics company

Tickr Welcomes Former Safeway and Bevmo Leader Gary Sundgren As Vice President of Account Management Gary brings more than a decade of Retail category and vendor management experience to the AI-driven predictive analytics company

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickr , the leading AI-powered unified data solution for maximizing retail sales, marketing and brand performance, today announced the addition of former Safeway/Albertsons and BevMo team leader, Gary Sundgren to its management team as Vice President of Account Management. This latest executive move comes as Tickr continues to experience increasing demand for its predictive, unified data solution from major consumer brands, distributors and retailers.

Gary Sundgren - Vice President of Account Management (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to add Gary to our growing CPG and retail-oriented team," commented Tyler Peppel, Tickr Co-founder and CEO. "His strong retailer background and expert category management of brands will be a strong asset for our clients at Tickr."

With more than a decade of CPG and retailer experience, Gary brings a deep understanding of growing brands and developing strong customer relationships with both new and existing clients for Tickr. He spent the past 15 years at Garten, BevMo and Safeway in a variety of roles including Director of Merchandising, Team Lead and Category Director.

"I am excited to grow the account management team and ensure our products and services consistently meet and exceed our clients' needs," said Gary. "As a retailer I have always had a passion for growing brands and establishing strategic initiatives that grow revenues and profits. I am excited to utilize the power of Tickr OmniView's AI and analytics to meet those needs for our clients moving forward."

Tickr OmniView offers complete real-time cross-channel data integration, deep AI-powered insights, and predictive analytics, enabling CPG's and retailers to increase revenue by optimizing the mix of marketing and sales across traditional, digital, and in-store.

Learn more at tickr.com .

About Tickr

Tickr delivers the leading AI-powered solution for maximizing CPG sales, marketing and brand performance. Tickr OmniView is a machine learning-driven platform that powers faster insights, predictive scenario exploration, and better decisions for some of the world's leading CPG brands, distributors, and marketing & sales partners. The platform gives companies the ability to unify multi-source marketing, promotion and sales performance data into a single source of truth for more fully informed decision-making.

Contact

pr@tickr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tickr