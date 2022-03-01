U.S. Renal Care Announces Four New Dialysis Facilities Opening in Fort Myers Facilities Will Further Expand Access to Home-Based Peritoneal Dialysis Across Region

PLANO, Texas, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Renal Care (USRC), a leading provider of dialysis services caring for more than 26,000 Americans living with kidney disease, announced that it has further expanded its in-center hemodialysis services in Southwest Florida with the opening of four additional facilities. This brings U.S. Renal Care's presence in the area to a total of seven clinics after successfully opening three new clinics in the area between Fall of 2020 and Spring of 2021.

The USRC clinics, located in convenient areas across the southwest region of Florida, offer home and in-center hemodialysis treatment for individuals with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) in Cape Coral, Fort Myers, and Lehigh Acres.

Cape Coral South and Fort Myers South are the largest clinics with twenty-five chairs, while Lehigh Acres has seventeen, and Cape Coral North has thirteen chairs.

All seven facilities are brand-new, with state-of-the-art equipment, and offer heated massage chairs for patients receiving hemodialysis run by experienced and caring staff.

The addresses for all Southwest Florida USRC facilities are:

Cape Coral North 3571 Del Prado Blvd North, Suite 11, Cape Coral, FL (In–Center Hemodialysis)

Cape Coral South 2336 Surfside Blvd, Suite 117, Cape Coral, FL (In–Center Hemodialysis)

Cape Coral Home 326 Del Prado Blvd North, Suite 101, Cape Coral, FL (Home Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis)

Fort Myers South 6800 Shoppes at Plantation , Suite 100, Fort Myers, FL (In–Center Hemodialysis)

Fort Myers 3745 Broadway, Suite 100, Fort Myers, FL (In–Center Hemodialysis)

Winkler Home 2675 Winkler Avenue, Suite 130, Fort Myers, FL (Home Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis)

Lehigh Acres 3400 Lee Blvd, Suite 108, Lehigh Acres, FL (In–Center Hemodialysis)

Those interested in speaking with USRC staff about their treatment options should contact USRC admissions at (800) 550–9664.

About U.S. Renal Care

U.S. Renal Care, Inc. partners with nephrologists and health systems to serve people living with chronic and acute kidney disease, offering a full range of services for patients including best–in–class in–center and home dialysis therapies. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, U.S. Renal Care serves approximately 26,000 patients in more than 385 dialysis facilities across 32 states and the Territory of Guam. For more information on U.S. Renal Care, Inc., please visit USRENALCARE.com.

