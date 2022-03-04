Booking Holdings to Attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2022 Securities Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

NORWALK, Conn., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Glenn Fogel and Chief Financial Officer David Goulden will be speaking at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2022 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference on March 8th at 1:50 pm ET. A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. A replay will be available for 14 days.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

