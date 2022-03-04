InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Device for Clearing Mucus (FRO-839)

PITTSBURGH, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and efficient device for clearing the nasal passages and mouth/throat," said an inventor, from Clovis, Calif., "so I invented the TILLOTSON TREATMENT. My design helps you clear mucus and breathe easy."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to clear mucus from the nasal passages or throat. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a standard aspirator or suction bulb. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added relief when suffering from congestion. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for adults, adolescents, children and babies. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FRO-839, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp