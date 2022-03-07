Monkey Kingdom is the First Asian NFT Project to be Auctioned by Sotheby's

HONG KONG, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Asia's most successful NFT collections, Monkey Kingdom, will be the first Asian NFT project to be auctioned by Sotheby's. The auction will see two of the rarest Monkey Kingdom pieces sold during the first edition of Sotheby's 'Contemporary Art Online Auction' taking place from March 8-15, 2022. The auction will also include works by leading sought-after Contemporary artists including Damien Hirst, Edgar Plans, Michael Kagan and Mr Doodle.

Strong interest is expected from both traditional art investors and NFT collectors as Monkey Kingdom's NFT collection has bridged traditional Chinese culture with contemporary art. The two rare Monkey Kingdom pieces being auctioned are:

The Rare Gen 1 Male 'Wukong' that sports a "Guapi Mao", a type of Chinese hat that has great significance in Chinese culture, a common feature of Qing dynasty attire.

Extremely Rare Gen 2 Female Diamond Baepes based on the legendary figure of "Mulan" - a one-of-one Diamond Baepes with attributes that are not shared with other types.

Monkey Kingdom's quick ascension to the Asian NFT forefront adds to its desirability and high collectible value. Future utility value as the ecosystem evolves to Gen 3, especially for holders of Rare Monkey Kingdoms and Diamond Baepes.

The auction will also mark the celebration of International Women's Day on March 8th as it features pieces from more than twenty leading female artists worldwide, including Yayoi Kusama, Rhee Seundja, Chiharu Shiota, Danielle Orchard, Stickymonger, Super Future Kid and Vivien Zhang.

About Monkey Kingdom

Monkey Kingdom is the first Asia-based NFT project to successfully generate mainstream awareness. Launched on the Solana network on November 27, 2021, and traded on MagicEden.io, Monkey Kingdom is by far the most popular Asian NFT collection with a total trade volume of 90,000 SOL.

The highest transacted price of a Monkey Kingdom NFT was achieved at 660 SOL (USD$148,000), a record sale in December 2021.

Monkey Kingdom has already garnered the support of prominent celebrities, including Steve Aoki, Edison Chen, JJ Lin, Eric Chou, Sunny Wang, Ian Chan (from Hong Kong-based boyband Mirror) and Verbal (founder of prominent fashion brand AMBUSH).

The project's mission is to foster a sense of inclusivity within the NFT community while amplifying Asian voices and experiences worldwide within the web 3.0 ecosystem. Learn more at: https://monkeykingdom.io/

