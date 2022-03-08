Goulston & Storrs Director Gregory Kaden Named a 2022 Go To Business Transaction Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that director Gregory Kaden has been named a 2022 Go To Business Transaction Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly. The list recognizes the leading business lawyers across the Commonwealth with a long record of success and a reputation for creatively solving clients' problems.

In his 22 years as an attorney, Kaden has become one of the leading business lawyers in the region. He is known for his common-sense, practical approach to solving complex business issues. His broad-based business practice includes representing buyers and sellers in M&A deals, lenders in subordinated loan transactions and intercreditor arrangements, and directors and officers in corporate governance and risk management matters. Kaden also serves as general outside corporate counsel to middle market companies owned by private equity firms.

Kaden serves on the firm's Mentoring Committee, Knowledge Management Committee, Pre-Directorship Review Committee, Corporate Growth Initiative, Equity Initiative, and Corporate Work Allocation Group. He was recently named to Boston Magazine's inaugural 2021 Top Lawyers list in Corporate Law, and is ranked in Chambers USA for Bankruptcy/Restructuring (Massachusetts) and Best Lawyers in America® for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law.

He received his J.D., with honors, from the University of Chicago Law School and his B.A., cum laude, from Duke University.

