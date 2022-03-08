Dr. Lakhan and Dr. Dubester bring 45 collective years of industry and health care experience to help Lin Health provide pain management and treatment options based on industry research and expertise

Lin Health Appoints Chronic Pain Experts to Board Dr. Lakhan and Dr. Dubester bring 45 collective years of industry and health care experience to help Lin Health provide pain management and treatment options based on industry research and expertise

DENVER, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lin Health, a digital behavioral health platform catering to patients with chronic pain, today announced the appointments of Dr. Shaheen Lakhan MD, Ph.D., FAAN as clinical advisor and Dr. Sherry Dubester, MD as an independent board member to help oversee clinical research, therapeutic approaches, and payer strategy.

Lin Health is a digital behavioral health platform for chronic pain management. (PRNewsfoto/Lin Health) (PRNewswire)

Dr. Lakhan played a key role in the World Health Organization's development and validation of the ICD-11 code in which chronic pain is now classified as either chronic primary pain or chronic secondary pain. Lakhan's intimate knowledge of neurology and pain medicine with the establishment of several integrative pain centers throughout the United States, along with his role in reviewing new pain protocols, will be of the utmost importance as Lin Health continues to scale its operations and provider network.

As the chief medical officer at Click Therapeutics, Lakhan brings more than 15 years of experience in health care, academia, neuroscience research, and clinical development. He is board-certified in both neurology and pain medicine, with clinical training from the Cleveland Clinic and Massachusetts General Hospital. As an expert in clinical development for pain management solutions, Lakhan is keen on transforming medicine and democratizing healthcare through digital health.

Dr. Dubester brings more than 30 years of experience in behavioral health as a board certified psychiatrist. She most recently served as the executive vice president and chief medical officer at Beacon Health Options, and previously served in a range of clinical leadership roles at Anthem, Inc., spanning behavioral and physical health programs. Dr. Dubester also spent 10 years in direct care delivery, including collaborating with primary care and medical specialties to address the behavioral health components of patients' overall health. Dr. Dubester received her MD from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and her Master's degree in administrative medicine from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"We are thrilled to add Dr. Lakhan and Dr. Dubester to our board and growing team of expert clinical advisors," said Yehuda Kogan, CEO, and co-founder of Lin Health. "Lakhan's expertise in the field of neurology and his work classifying primary pain, along with Dubester's behavioral health expertise, are going to add tremendous value to the work we're doing at Lin as we enhance and scale our payer and provider strategy."

Among Lin's esteemed lineup of clinical advisors are pain psychologist Yoni Ashar, Ph.D.; physical therapist Charlie Merrill, MSPT; Dr. Antje Barreveld, MD; Dr. Brad Fanestil, MD; Dr. Preethy Reddy, MD; and pain and data scientist Pavel Goldstein, Ph.D.

"Lin Health is one of the first companies to offer chronic pain care based on the updated ICD-11 code I helped develop and validate," said Lakhan. "Lin's approach to redefining pain treatment is at the forefront of my research and I'm excited to help provide guidance and help Lin's users recover from chronic pain."

"This is a time of tremendous innovation in the behavioral health arena. But what has remained a gap is a truly integrated approach to chronic primary pain," said Dubester. "It's tremendously exciting that Lin is filling that gap by leveraging the latest evidence-based understanding of the science and the treatment of chronic pain. I'm eager to bring my extensive experience in the payer arena and as a provider to support Lin's impactful work."

Lin Health currently serves people with chronic pain in all 50 states and coordinates telehealth visits via partnerships with multiple telemedicine networks, most recently with B2B telehealth technology platform SteadyMD. To learn more about Lin Health, visit lin.health.

About Lin Health

Lin Health is a digital behavioral health platform for chronic pain management, providing members with a care support team to help navigate a personalized integrative care approach. It provides an integrated, connected, curated and customizable digital care solution to help deliver this approach at scale in a way that the current health system cannot. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv and Denver.

Media contact:

Courtney Richard

BAM

linhealth@bamtheagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lin Health