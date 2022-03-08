Richmond American Set to Expand in Lake County

MASCOTTE, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that it recently purchased and closed on the land for 80 future homesites in Mascotte.

The land is set to become a new Lake County community, Seasons at The Grove. This exciting new neighborhood will offer six ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's popular Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsOrlando), designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers. The Ammolite, Azure, Pearl, Ruby, Slate and Moonstone floor plans are ideal for first-time homebuyers, buyers looking to downsize without downgrading and those seeking design flexibility.

More about Seasons at The Grove

Located in the heart of Mascotte near both SR 33 and the Florida Turnpike, Seasons at The Grove will offer convenient access to notable schools, shopping, dining, recreation and entertainment. Residents will also appreciate a neighborhood playground and close proximity to downtown Orlando and Orlando International Airport. Homesites at Seasons at The Grove will be a minimum of 50' x 110' wide and homes will range in size from approximately 1,720 to 3,040 square feet.

Everyone who builds a brand-new Richmond American home from the ground up at Seasons at The Grove will have the opportunity to meet with a professional design consultant to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces. This complimentary design consultation (RichmondAmerican.com/HomeDesignFlorida) will take place at the builder's Home Gallery™, a one-of-a-kind showroom where buyers can select even the smallest details, like doorknobs and drawer pulls, to help ensure that their new abode is anything but cookie-cutter.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

