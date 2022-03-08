Trilogy Health Services announces two new leaders to its executive leadership team Company's C-Suite now 60-percent female led

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Health Services announces two new additions to its executive leadership team including Chief Nursing Officer Rhonda Dempsey and Chief Legal Officer Cristina Pietrowski.

Chief Nursing Officer Rhonda Dempsey, Trilogy Health Services

Pietrowski most recently served as Vice President and Real Estate Counsel at Kindred Healthcare. She was previously in private practice in Atlanta, focusing on real estate finance and development. She holds a B.S. in economics from the University of Kentucky and a J.D. from Vanderbilt Law School.

Dempsey comes to Trilogy following her role as Senior Vice President at Principle LTC, which operates facilities in Virginia, North Carolina, and Kentucky. She is an RN and holds her MBA with a concentration in Health Care Management from American InterContinental University.

"I could not be more excited to welcome these two leaders to Team Trilogy " Leigh Ann Barney, President and CEO of Trilogy Health Services said. "Both bring a depth of experience in the healthcare industry to their respective roles. Their dedication to our mission, vision and values will help us continue to grow and succeed."

With Pietrowski and Dempsey on board, the Trilogy C-suite is now comprised of 60-percent female leaders.

"Trilogy's workforce overall is 85% percent female. I am proud to see women represented at all levels of leadership across the organization," Barney said.

To honor of International Women's Day, the Trilogy Health Services leadership team created this video to celebrate. Watch it here.

The executive leadership team includes:

Leigh Ann Barney, President and CEO

Priscila Mattingly, Chief Human Resources and Inclusion Officer

Cristina Pietrowski, Chief Legal Officer

Rhonda Dempsey, Chief Nursing Officer

Mary Smith, Chief Accounting Officer

Todd B. Mehaffey, Chief Operations Officer

Jim Orms, Chief Information Officer

David Davis, Chief Financial Officer

Michael Bryant, Chief Administration & Compliance Officer

About Trilogy Health Services

Trilogy Health Services is an industry-leading operator of over 120 senior living communities throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan. The company has the honor of providing over 10,000 seniors with world-class clinical support, innovative lifestyle programs, and a culture built on the tenets of servant leadership and hospitality. Trilogy employs over 14,000 team members, is a certified Great Place to Work, one of Glassdoor's Top 100 Best Places to Work, and was named one of FORTUNE's Best Places to Work in Aging Services.

Chief Legal Officer Cristina Pietrowski, Trilogy Health Services

