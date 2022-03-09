AMF Medical Names Markus Kohli, PhD Industrialization and Production Director The appointment of Dr. Kohli marks the beginning of the company's transition from product development to manufacturing

ECUBLENS, Switzerland, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMF Medical, developer of the Sigi™ Insulin Management System for diabetes mellitus treatment, has named Dr. Markus Kohli to the new position of Industrialization and Production Director, as the company shifts from product development toward manufacturing.

Markus Kohli, PhD (PRNewswire)

"AMF Medical is building on the momentum from 2021 by preparing for the company's next major turning point. Last year, diabetes industry experts John Timberlake and Peter Gerhardsson joined our Board of Directors and Sigi™ received an FDA breakthrough device designation. In 2022, one of our key goals is to initiate the manufacturing set-up of Sigi™ for high-volume production in a highly regulated environment. Markus Kohli's vast experience across multiple industries makes him the perfect choice to lead this process," said AMF Medical co-CEO Mr. Pim van Wesel.

Dr. Kohli joins AMF Medical from Xsensio SA where he was the Director of Product Development & Industrialization. He also spent a decade at Nestlé leading the industrialization of an innovative infant formula beverage capsule at the Nestlé System Technology Center (STC). Prior to his time at Nestlé, Dr. Kohli co-founded and served as the Director of Technology and Operations at IR Microsystems.

AMF Medical Co-CEO & Co-Founder Mr. Antoine Barraud said, "Markus Kohli has the track record needed to lead the transition of Sigi™ from development to scale up. He successfully led CAPEX projects with budgets of more than 30 million CHF. He also co-founded a start-up and led the industrialization of laser-based gas sensors & micro machined infrared detectors. His experience in small entrepreneurial to large-scale corporate as well as his deep technological know-how are certain to enable AMF Medical to achieve its goals."

Dr. Kohli has authored more than 20 papers and has multiple patents to his name. He holds a PhD in Material Sciences from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) in Lausanne, Switzerland and a MSc in Physics, with a specialty in Medical and Biomedical Physics from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETHZ) in Zurich, Switzerland.

Dr. Kohli said, "The Sigi™ insulin pump will help improve the daily lives of the many people with diabetes. For this reason, it is an honor to join AMF Medical and to be chosen to lead the production and scale-up activity of this important and innovative device."

About AMF Medical

Originally founded in 2014 in the Swiss Medtech Valley, AMF Medical is developing a novel technology to address the unmet needs of people on insulin therapy. The company's flagship product, Sigi™, is a next-generation interoperable, semi-reusable and rechargeable patch pump, that uses standard pre-filled insulin cartridges. Sigi™ is designed to make life easier for people with diabetes. Sigi™ received Breakthrough Device Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration in November 2021. At present it is intended for prescription-use only and has neither been FDA-cleared nor CE-marked yet. AMF Medical is led by Co-CEOs Mr. Pim van Wesel and Mr. Antoine Barraud, PhD, who is also a Co-Founder. Diabetes industry experts John Timberlake and Peter Gerhardsson serve on the company's Board of Directors.

