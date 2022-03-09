Remote Talent Marketplace Instant Teams Raises $13 Million Series A Led by Tiger Global

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant Teams, the remote talent marketplace platform that builds and manages remote teams from 26,000+ database of military-connected, remote-certified workers, has today announced it raised a Series A funding round led by Tiger Global . Silicon Valley's Plug and Play Tech Center and The Veteran's Fund participated in the round along with several returning investors including Squadra Ventures , Brick Capital Ventures , Blue Tree Fund and Frontier Capital.

Founded in 2016 by military spouses Liza Rodewald and Erica McMannes, Instant Teams currently employs over 500 remote team members across the globe and has seen 346% growth in the last 12 months. Enterprise organizations like Assurance IQ, Amazon, and Walmart, high-growth tech companies like Expensify and Seesaw, and the Department of Defense, partner with Instant Teams for "instant" access to pipelines of remote, skill ready talent in customer support, sales, data analytics and operational support roles.

"We are flipping the talent sourcing model from posting jobs and getting applicants to building streamlined processes with community based pipelines enabling organizations to scale," said Liza Rodewald, CEO and co-founder of Instant Teams. "Our partnership with Tiger fuels our innovation and leadership in the labor marketplace industry and moves us to become the largest employer and provider of military spouse talent globally."

Instant Teams' impact to date:

Over $17.5 Million in revenue generated for remote employment of military families

Over $1 Million in state and federal funding for remote workforce development

92% of employed workforce consists of those who identify as female

52% of employed workforce consists of those who identify as part of a minority group

Over 1 million hours of remote work generated for the military spouse community since 2017

"Instant Teams' ability to scale and generate revenue in the labor market with their innovative technology, while creating daily social impact, is a win-win situation," said Sam Harland, Partner, Tiger Global. "Liza and Erica are building a unique platform and we're thrilled to partner with them on the next stage of the journey."

Fueled by utilization of untapped talent from the military connected community, the growing normalization of remote work on integrated teams, paired with the timely release of their remote team marketplace pipelines, Instant Teams will be driving into 2022 with customer growth, strategic key hires, and community-based initiatives at the helm. The funding will be used to accelerate their marketplace technology, corporate structure, military market share and expansion towards enterprise customers.

About Instant Teams

Instant Teams is a remote team marketplace that combines proprietary technology and the largest database of military-connected remote workers in the industry. The company's unique approach provides access to custom-built pipelines of untapped talent and provides companies with a steady flow of ready-to-work, globally located candidates to build or scale customer support, operational support, or sales support teams.

About Tiger Global Management

Tiger Global Management is an investment firm focused on private and public companies in the internet, software, and financial technology sectors. Since 2001, Tiger Global has invested in hundreds of companies, including investments ranging from Series A to pre-IPO. The firm aims to partner with dynamic entrepreneurs operating market-leading companies in its core focus areas. Tiger Global's investments have included Patreon, AirBnB, Stripe, SVT Robotics, Meta (formerly Facebook), ClickUp, Brex, Peloton, LinkedIn, Flipkart, and Toast.

