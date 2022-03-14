Tickle Water New Can Design Completed, Next Steps Production, Then Sales and Distribution

Golden Grail is moving forward quickly to turn around Tickle Water in new cans and a fresh design, just in time for the peak summer months

WESTON, Fla., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing today announced the new can designs are completed and ready for production. Last week the company announced the switch from plastic to cans and hiring Sack Lunch marketing. This strategic hire, has allowed Golden Grail to streamline their design process in order to turn around new, fresh, updated design and the better for environment packaging in record time.

The company acquires proven brands with a loyal consumer base, goes through a series of operational assessments, gets them ready for production, then sales and distribution. This innovative approach along with the right team in place, and resources, allow Golden Grail to execute much faster than other beverage companies. Ultimately, setting up Golden Grail to have an extreme competitive advantage within the beverage industry.

"We are very pleased with our streamlined process and we are demonstrating better than expected execution. The beverage industry is extremely competitive and the ability to move quickly and efficiently positions us ahead of the pack. Golden Grail continuously evaluates and tweaks our operation in order to maintain this competitive advantage. We are very excited to show Tickle Waters customers the new design and the new environmentally friendly packaging. We are confident this will open up many doors for the brand and get a lot of pull off the shelves," said Steven Hoffman, Interim CEO Golden Grail Tech.

"The new design stays true to the original brand, in order to maintain brand identity with the huge consumer base already established, yet offers a fresh new, clean, modern look. Switching to cans was an absolute necessity, due to the positive impact it will have on our environment and our youth. We already know kids and parents love Tickle Water and now we have made it even more relevant. We plan to partner and support national organizations that promote healthy kids, both physically and mentally and furthermore, now we will be embraced by the millions who care about the environment. We have made Tickle Water a win-win-win," said Erin Heit, Chief Marketing Consultant.

About Golden Grail Technology

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging beverage categories, such as energy, flavored water and sparkling flavored water. Our robust product offerings reach multiple demographic and lifestyle categories, creating a dynamic, comprehensive and diverse beverage portfolio.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage holdings. The company's focus on fiscal management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

Golden Grail's Beverage Portfolio

Tickle Water is a premium sparkling water company dedicated to providing honest and clean hydration. Tickle Water is the first sparkling water in the market created specifically for children, yet enjoyed by all ages, complete with delicious flavors and a recyclable can, making it the perfect beverage for any occasion. Every can of Tickle Water is simply made with premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives.

Trevi Essence Water is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays true to the fruit. Trevi has zero sugar, zero calories, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, gluten free, vegan, kosher and diet friendly. Trevi comes in four delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit.

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy boosting B-vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

