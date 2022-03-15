115th Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared By Realty Income

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.247 per share from $0.2465 per share. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of April 1, 2022. This is the 115th dividend increase since Realty Income's listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for April's dividend is March 31, 2022. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $2.964 per share as compared to the current annualized dividend amount of $2.958 per share.

(PRNewswire)

"I'm pleased that our Board of Directors has once again determined that Realty Income can increase the amount of the monthly dividend," said Sumit Roy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Realty Income. "Realty Income is dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. With the payment of the April dividend, we will have made 621 consecutive monthly dividend payments throughout our 53-year operating history."

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 11,100 real estate properties owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 621 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 53-year operating history and increased the dividend 115 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause our actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, domestic and foreign real estate conditions, client financial health, the availability of capital to finance planned growth, volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets, fluctuations in interest and currency rates, property acquisitions and the timing, terms or completion of these acquisitions, uncertainties regarding whether the anticipated benefits of our merger with VEREIT, Inc. which closed on November 1, 2021, and the spin-off of substantially all of the office properties to Orion Office REIT Inc. on November 12, 2021 will be achieved, charges for property impairments, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to limit its impact, the effects of pandemics or global outbreaks of contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, the ability of clients to adequately manage their properties and fulfill their respective lease obligations to Realty Income, the outcome of any legal proceedings to which Realty Income is a party, acts of terrorism and war, and those additional risks and factors discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of Realty Income's current operating plans and estimates. Actual plans and operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in this press release. Realty Income does not undertake any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

Realty Income Corporation - The Monthly Dividend Company. (PRNewsFoto/Realty Income Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Realty Income Corporation