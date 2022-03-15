InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Loading/Unloading Device for Pickup Trucks (WDH-2716)

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a pickup truck accessory to simplify the loading and unloading of items from the truck bed," said an inventor, from Alexandria, Va., "so I invented the T. S. IDEA. My design increases efficiency, convenience and safety for truck owners."

The invention provides an improved way to remove bulky and heavy items from a pickup truck bed. In doing so, it eliminates the need to climb up into the truck bed. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces strain. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of pickup trucks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-WDH-2716, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

