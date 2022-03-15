LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL ANNOUNCES MUSIC LINEUP FOR 2022 FESTIVAL

FEATURING ARCTIC MONKEYS, CALVIN HARRIS, GORILLAZ, LORDE, JACK HARLOW, KYGO, MIGOS, CAGE THE ELEPHANT, BEACH HOUSE AND MORE

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 18 AT 10 A.M. PT

Taking place in Downtown Las Vegas Friday, September 16 – Sunday, September 18

LAS VEGAS, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Life is Beautiful announced the highly anticipated and specially-curated music lineup for the three-day celebration which spans over 18 blocks in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas. The perfect meeting point for genres of all kinds, this year's festival will feature musical performances from Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Lorde, Jack Harlow, KYGO, MIGOS, Cage The Elephant, Beach House and more. Expected to sell quickly, tickets will go on­ sale beginning Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. PST, starting at just $75 down.

"With each lineup, we are determined to give festival-goers an experience that celebrates all corners of music," said Craig Asher Nyman, Head of Music & Programming at Life is Beautiful. "But it always ties back to our mission to bring people together. From our performers to the communities we serve, we love creating moments that bring a lot more joy and happiness into the world."

Life is Beautiful 2022 will also deliver world class food offerings, original works from international artists, hilarious standup sets, and thought-provoking speeches from authors, experts, and more.

In anticipation for the festival's greatest year yet, Early Bird tickets sold out in less than 45 minutes. The annual event was also recently named "Best Festival in the World" at the 2022 BandLab NME Awards, beating out several revered festivals across the globe.

The award comes as Life is Beautiful continues to establish itself as an integral part of Downtown Las Vegas' culture and community. Since 2013, the festival has transformed the city's bustling urban landscape into a haven for creators and visionaries alike - providing a one-of-a-kind backdrop for a one-of-a-kind weekend.

Some of the world's greatest musicians, chefs, artists, thinkers and doers have performed at the event, including Kendrick Lamar, Halsey, Chance the Rapper, Muse, Lorde, Blink-182, Haim, Major Lazer, J. Cole, and hundreds more. The festival has also featured original street art from Banksy and Shepard Fairey, and appearances from comedians and speakers including Depak Chopra, Bill Nye, Jonathan Van Ness, and Michelle Wolf. Explore an archive of past lineups here . For Life is Beautiful photo and video assets, click here

Check out the full lineup of musicians at Life is Beautiful 2022 below and stay tuned for more festival details at lifeisbeautiful.com.

Arctic Monkeys

Calvin Harris

Gorillaz

LORDE

Jack Harlow

KYGO

MIGOS

Cage The Elephant

Beach House

Gryffin

Dermot Kennedy

Jungle

Sylvan Esso

Oliver Tree

Marc Rebillet

Alison Wonderland

CHARLI XCX

Isaiah Rashad

Big Boi

Rico Nasty

Big Wild

Alessia Cara

Shaggy

Said The Sky

SG Lewis

COIN

R3HAB

Bob Moses

DABIN

Tai Verdes

Pussy Riot

Sonny Fodera

Grandson

Wet Leg

Elderbrook

JPEGMAFIA

Coi Leray

Jax Jones

Sam Fender

Young Nudy

Neil Frances

Amaarae

Cochise

Kenny Hoopla

Walker & Royce

Solardo

Kyle Watson

Phantoms

Mochakk

Omah Lay

Clinton Kane

Giolì & Assia

Alexander 23

Cassian

Palace

Claire Rosinkranz

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Blu DeTiger

Becky Hill

Valley

Ship Wrek

Lewis OfMan

Hope Tala

Midwxst

Perel

Ericdoa

Rochelle Jordan

MILD MINDS

Satin Jackets

Jerro

TIBASKO

Georgia

Lexi Jayde

Tre' Amani

The Soul Juice Band

THE BLSSM

Tickets & Pricing



GENERAL ADMISSION – $380 + taxes and fees

The General Admission wristband grants you access to experience all the sights and sounds of seven stages, taste the city's best cuisine, enjoy a laugh at the comedy showcase, listen to impactful speakers, and be stunned by murals and immersive art installations throughout the footprint.

VIP – $795 + taxes and fees

The VIP wristband includes all General Admission features, plus shaded lounge areas at each stage, concierge services, access to exclusive food vendors, private cash bars with specialty drinks and cocktails, air-conditioned restrooms and express entry lanes.

VIP+ – $1,565 + taxes and fees

The VIP+ wristband includes all GA & VIP features, plus complimentary beer, wine and cocktails at dedicated bars, elevated viewing areas at select stages, exclusive daily food and beverage moments, and air-conditioned restrooms with attendants.

ALL-­IN – $3,125 + taxes and fees

The All­-In wristband includes all GA, VIP & VIP+ features plus front row viewing areas at select stages, access to the Artist Hospitality Lounge including exclusive culinary offerings, shuttle services between stages, food vouchers, and a special festival gift.

LAYAWAY PLANS

Making it easier than ever to score a ticket to this year's festival, layaway ticket options will be available starting at $75 for GA, $129 for VIP, and $222 for VIP+. Splitting the cost into monthly installments, each subsequent payment will be charged automatically to the card used for the original purchase.

For more information on Life is Beautiful, visit www.lifeisbeautiful.com or follow along on social media on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and YouTube .

About Life is Beautiful

Life is Beautiful was born in 2013 as part of the major transformation of Downtown Las Vegas as a cultural hub and has since contributed over $350M of economic impact and cultural capital to the area. During the three-day festival, premier musical acts, experiential artists, comedians, thinkers and culinary talent flow into the urban streets of DTLV, in addition to the festival's 170,000 attendees. What started as an event has become something more: a symbol of connection, joy and creativity. Life is Beautiful continues to be driven by its core mission to create a holistic experience which aids in positive community transformation and individual empowerment by collectivizing and inspiring through shared experiences driven by art and culture.

