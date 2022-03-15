UL Warns of Lost Holographic Labels

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that 43,000 UL holographic labels identified below have been reported lost by a manufacturing location in China.

UL Logo (PRNewsFoto/UL) (PRNewswire)

These labels are genuine and will pass all security detection analysis; however, they are not authorized by UL to be affixed to any product.

Identification: Gold Holographic Label for ELECTRICAL SYSTEMS FOR PERSONAL E-MOBILITY.

Each label has a serial number in the following range:

1000 Pieces: F69804605-F69805604;

1000 Pieces: F69809605-F69810604;

11000 Pieces: F34605582-F34616581;

30000 Pieces: F70550000-F70579999;

For images please visit UL.com

Known to be Distributed by:

Unknown, possibly affixed to ELECTRICAL SYSTEMS FOR PERSONAL E-MOTILITY. If you discover products with these labels with a serial number identified above, please contact UL Global Security and Brand Protection at anticounterfeiting@ul.com.

About UL

UL is a global safety science leader. We deliver testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, risk management solutions and essential business insights to help our customers, based in more than 100 countries, achieve their safety, security and sustainability goals. We believe our deep knowledge of products and intelligence across supply chains make us the partner of choice for customers with complex challenges. Discover more at UL.com.

For information about Standards development and other nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

Press contact:

Steven Brewster

UL

+1 847.664.8425

ULNews@UL.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UL