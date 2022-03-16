Baicells Announces Availability of the New AtomID15M-HP CPE During Wispamerica

Latest Indoor CPE Supports Multiple LTE Bands and Wi-Fi 6 to Deliver Users Flexibility and Performance

PLANO, Texas, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baicells Technologies, an innovative provider of cost-effective fixed wireless LTE solutions, has announced the release of its newest indoor Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) model at WISPAmerica 2022 in New Orleans.

The AtomID15M-HP is an indoor CPE running on 3GPP Release 12, CAT15 standards and includes an embedded AP to support Wi-Fi 6 options in both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz range. The unit supports LTE bands 41, 42, 43, and 48 (CBRS) making it compatible with the growing number of networks deploying CBRS spectrum. The model also comes equipped with a DL 4x4 MIMO and supports Carrier Aggregation to provide a peak downlink rate of up to 580 Mbps.

The indoor, CAT15 CPE is the next generation of indoor CPE offered by Baicells and will provide a significant increase in performance over the previous CAT6 indoor CPE models. It makes an ideal fit for securely connecting households or enterprises to a carrier's wireless network to support today's growing list of connected use cases.

Notable enhancements include the support of Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), an increase in modulation from 64QAM to 256QAM, channel bandwidth up to 80MHz with carrier aggregation, an increase of 32 active connections to 128 active connections, and the ability to set an EasyMesh configuration with the simple push of a button.

The AtomID15M-HP will support a maximum TX Power of 30dBm (1W) to provide a higher data rate at the network's edge and be remotely configurable through the Baicells OMC/web GUI to give network operators greater insight into their end-users' connectivity situations. This is another example of Baicells plug-and-play approach to simplifying the operation of advanced networks.

"Our team has been hard at work developing this new indoor CPE to provide WISPs the ability to set up a network and get customers connected incredibly quickly, without sacrificing quality of service," said Boun Senekham, Baicells VP of sales. "We've seen a large segment of the market using our cost-effective base stations coupled with our indoor devices to provide quick connectivity for campgrounds, mobile home parks, and local communities and this new, indoor CPE model should continue to drive this trend forward."

The AtomID15M-HP will be available to purchase in April through Baicells authorized distribution and reseller partners.

To learn more about the new AtomID15M-HP please visit Baicells booth #307 at WISPAmerica or visit Baicells ATOMID15M-HP

About Baicells

Baicells is a global technology company, providing disruptively priced and technically innovative 4G LTE and 5G NR Access Solutions that connect more than 50 countries across the globe. Our ever-expanding goal to "Connect the Unconnected" has led to the establishment of offices across five of the seven continents and the development of over 300 patents since our inception in 2014. Baicells currently boasts over 700 private LTE networks across the world, with a large percentage of those trusted networks operating within North America. To meet growing demand for increased connectivity, Baicells production is booming with manufacturing plants operating in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Vietnam alongside an extensive relationship with global manufacturers.

