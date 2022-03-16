Banko Design Acquires an Illinois Interior Design Studio

Banko Design has acquired Eleni Interiors in Illinois to add to their group of boutique studios.

MARIETTA, Ga., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banko Design is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Eleni Interiors a multifamily-focused, commercial interior design firm located in the Chicago metropolitan area. The studio will be called Eleni Interiors – A BD Studio.

For the past 29 years, Helen Velas, founder of Eleni Interiors, built and maintained a thriving commercial interior design and procurement business, specializing in multifamily and models in the single family and multifamily markets. Looking to retire from the private sector to pursue her passions in the non-profit world, Helen sought out Banko Design to take ownership of Eleni Interiors and continue her legacy of pristine design and service, alongside her talented design team. Finding a united passion for multifamily design, Banko Design is excited to be adding Eleni Interiors as a BD Studio to their portfolio.

"Banko Design is honored to add Eleni Interiors to the BD Studio collection. Helen Velas and her team have built something amazing, and we could not be more excited to now have a team in Illinois, widening our regional footprint and client base. We are looking forward to idea sharing and collaborating with our new team members," says Melissa Banko, Founder and Principal of Banko Design.

Red Pen Procurement, the portfolio's in-house purchasing agency, will manage all of the BD Studios' procurement, resulting in efficiencies including increased buying power, centralized warehousing and purchasing, and leveraging vendor partnerships to the benefit of all clients.

Banko Design is proud to have curated this family of studios providing excellent, boutique service and design to clients within the senior living, multifamily, and boutique hospitality spaces throughout the United States and Canada and is looking forward to their continued expansion.

Banko Design, a full-service commercial interior design firm located in Marietta, Georgia, specializes in mid-level to luxury senior living new builds, multifamily, and boutique hospitality and is the headquarters for all studios within the BD Studio collection. Other locations include Minneapolis, Minnesota, San Mateo, California, Amelia Island, Florida, and Austin, Texas.

Red Pen Procurement, the portfolio's in-house purchasing agency located in Marietta, Georgia, manages and processes all of the studios' procurement, warehousing, and installations. They also provide agent-only procurement services to other design studios, architecture firms, operators, owners, and end users.

Eleni Interiors, a commercial interior design firm located in the Chicago metropolitan area, specializes in multifamily and models in the single family and multifamily markets.

